Providence, RI

Brittany Harris Named Head Gymnastics Coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University Athletics announced the hire of Brittany Harris as the head coach for gymnastics. Harris becomes the fourth head coach in program history. "We are excited for Brittany to join Brown Athletics and lead our gymnastics program," said M. Grace Calhoun '92, Ph.D., Chancellor Samuel...
Bears Land Five on Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five senior members of the Brown football team have been selected to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy Team, the organization has announced. Two Bears have been named to the First Team, including wide receiver Wes Rockett, with running back/returner Allen Smith earning First Team All-Purpose honors.
Cross Country Releases Schedules for Upcoming 2022 Season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – With the 2022 season less than one month away, the Brown cross country programs have released their schedule for the upcoming fall. The schedule features seven meets in September and October, including the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships at Van Cortland Park in Bronx, N.Y. Both programs...
