Palmer Trolli Elevated to Head Athletic Trainer in Nanooks Athletic Department

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews can be seen along Airport Way, part of a 10.2 million dollar project to make improvements in and around the road in Fairbanks. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT), “We are working to improve the corridor between the Mitchell Expressway that connects to the Fairbanks International Airport.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO