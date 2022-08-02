Palmer Trolli Elevated to Head Athletic Trainer in Nanooks Athletic Department

Read on bvmsports.com
Shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - There was a report of an assault involving a firearm and shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to the scene and identified the shooter as Isaac Reed. Isaac was reported leaving the residence on a bicycle with a female identified as Rhiannon Reed.
Construction Report: Airport Way corridor to increase pedestrian access
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews can be seen along Airport Way, part of a 10.2 million dollar project to make improvements in and around the road in Fairbanks. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT), “We are working to improve the corridor between the Mitchell Expressway that connects to the Fairbanks International Airport.”
