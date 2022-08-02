ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Said About Their Relationship Before Cheating Allegations

celebsbar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
AOL Corp

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations

Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk ‘Pleading’ With Ex Natasha Bassett To Take Him Back After Split

For nearly a week, Elon Musk, 51, has been soaking up the sun in Mykonos — surrounded by friends and a bevy of beautiful women. Prior to his Grecian getaway, the billionaire Tesla founder’s girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 27, ended their relationship to focus on her acting career following the highly successful debut of her latest film, Elvis. But a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was not handling the breakup as well as he had hoped and that “Elon was pleading with Natasha to get back together with him prior to taking off on this trip to Mykonos, but she kept shutting him down.”
HelloBeautiful

Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Seemingly Calls Out 12-Year Age Gap With Ex Wilmer Valderrama In New Song ’29’

Demi Lovato‘s fans believe her new song, “29”, will be a controversial one when it’s released with her forthcoming album, Holy Fvck, on August 19. The singer, who recently announced she has gone back to using she/her pronouns, seems to address the 12-year age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, in the new track, which you can listen to here.
