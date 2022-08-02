Everything Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Said About Their Relationship Before Cheating Allegations

For nearly a week, Elon Musk, 51, has been soaking up the sun in Mykonos — surrounded by friends and a bevy of beautiful women. Prior to his Grecian getaway, the billionaire Tesla founder’s girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 27, ended their relationship to focus on her acting career following the highly successful debut of her latest film, Elvis. But a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was not handling the breakup as well as he had hoped and that “Elon was pleading with Natasha to get back together with him prior to taking off on this trip to Mykonos, but she kept shutting him down.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO