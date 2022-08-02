Everything Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Said About Their Relationship Before Cheating Allegations

Read on celebsbar.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Airs Out His Alleged Cheating Four Months After Renewing Their Vows
Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their wedding vows in April, but it appears their reconciliation might have been short-lived. On Saturday night (July 30), Smith shared an Instagram post alleging her singing husband is still cheating on her and now she’s finally ready to walk away from the relationship.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Elon Musk ‘Pleading’ With Ex Natasha Bassett To Take Him Back After Split
For nearly a week, Elon Musk, 51, has been soaking up the sun in Mykonos — surrounded by friends and a bevy of beautiful women. Prior to his Grecian getaway, the billionaire Tesla founder’s girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 27, ended their relationship to focus on her acting career following the highly successful debut of her latest film, Elvis. But a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was not handling the breakup as well as he had hoped and that “Elon was pleading with Natasha to get back together with him prior to taking off on this trip to Mykonos, but she kept shutting him down.”
Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, makes another accusation
Crystal Renay Smith has accused Ne-Yo of cheating with multiple women, and on Aug. 4 it was reported by TMZ that she filed for divorce. Smith is now claiming that Ne-Yo had a child with another woman. In the divorce documents that were filed earlier in the week, Smith says...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Officially Files For Divorce, Claims Singer Fathered Baby With Another Woman
Atlanta, GA – Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo’s wife of six years, has reportedly filed for divorce amid allegations he fathered a child with another woman. According to TMZ, Smith filed the paperwork at an Atlanta courthouse on Monday (August 1) saying their marriage is” irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”
Audrina Patridge details end of friendship with ‘controlling’ Lauren Conrad
The rest was still unwritten … until now. Audrina Patridge details the end of her friendship with fellow “Hills” alum Lauren Conrad in her new memoir, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.”. “Unfortunately, one connection that didn’t last was my relationship with Lauren, who doesn’t...
Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look
Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
Demi Lovato Seemingly Calls Out 12-Year Age Gap With Ex Wilmer Valderrama In New Song ’29’
Demi Lovato‘s fans believe her new song, “29”, will be a controversial one when it’s released with her forthcoming album, Holy Fvck, on August 19. The singer, who recently announced she has gone back to using she/her pronouns, seems to address the 12-year age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, in the new track, which you can listen to here.
