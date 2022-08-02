Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels

Read on www.npr.org
Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books
Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
PopSugar
Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics
The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
Lucy Liu to Narrate Audiobook of Celeste Ng’s ‘Our Missing Hearts’ Novel
Lucy Liu is set to lend her voice for her first solo audiobook performance. The actress will narrate the audiobook of Our Missing Hearts from bes-tselling author Celeste Ng, Penguin Random House Audio announced Wednesday.More from The Hollywood Reporter"He Had a Preternatural Ability to Detect People's Vanities": An Excerpt From Harvey Weinstein Biography 'Hollywood Ending'Shonda Rhimes, Julia Quinn Team for 'Bridgerton' Prequel Book'Goosebumps' Turns 30: R.L. Stine Reflects on Writing Series, Scaring Generations of Young Readers Our Missing Hearts, set to release on Oct. 4, tells the story of 12-year-old Bird, whose mother, Margaret, a Chinese American poet, left the family when he...
Horror author Stephen King says writers hurt by book publishing mergers
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Horror author Stephen King said writers will have fewer places to shop their books if Penguin Random House is allowed to merge with Simon & Schuster, in testimony on Tuesday in a trial to determine if the deal may go forward.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in July
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they’ve been reading recently. This month, recommendations include excellent nonfiction about migration, immersive romance novels and a sharp account of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us what you’ve been reading in the comments. Hannah Giorgis, writer.
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
Elle
The book that:
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
Hamlet review – Ian McKellen holds court in a dumb-ballet take on the Bard
McKellen is the only speaker in Peter Schaufuss’s eccentric but witless adaptation of Hamlet as narrative ballet
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
PopSugar
If You Loved "The Gray Man," You'll Love Mark Greaney's Other Books
The Netflix adaptation of "The Gray Man" is finally bringing Mark Greaney's bestselling thriller series to the screen 13 years after the first novel was published in 2009. Greaney's spy thrillers follow the adventures of a globetrotting former CIA operative turned assassin for hire as he navigates betrayals, international conspiracies, and much more. The movie is the first in a hoped-for franchise, with an ending that definitely leaves the door open to continue adapting more novels in the series.
NPR
How American Sign Language is evolving with time
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Amanda Morris about how sign language evolves over time, the subject of her recent piece in The New York Times. In 2014, the Oxford English Dictionary, perhaps the most authoritative English dictionary, was compelled to add the word selfie to its pages. And, you know, just as new technology and culture are constantly pushing the English language to grow and evolve, the same thing is happening with American Sign Language, or ASL, as Amanda Morris wrote about recently in The New York Times. Morris is a child of deaf adults, or CODA for short. She's an ASL user, and she conducted many of the interviews for her story in sign language. Amanda Morris joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
NPR
< How to take more meaningful photos
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor. Picture this - your alarm goes off before dawn. You hit snooze a few times, but you manage to drag yourself out of bed, throw on some clothes, get out the door and make your way to your favorite scenic outlook. Warm morning light stretches across the water in front of you, bathing everything with a rosy glow. You did it. You made it in time to watch the sunrise. Yes, you're tired, and there are bugs, but it really is beautiful. So, of course, your next instinct is to reach into your pocket, take out your phone and document it.
Colleen Hoover dominates best sellers list with 15 books, including 'It Ends With Us'
With 15 novels on this week's USA TODAY Best Selling Books list, author Colleen Hoover is having one crazy summer.
Stephen King is set to testify for the government in books merger trial
The author of Carrie, The Shining and many other favorites, King has willingly — even eagerly — placed himself in opposition to Simon & Schuster, his longtime publisher.
