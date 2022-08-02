Summer camp offered through Roane State helps students hone cybersecurity skills

Read on www.bbbtv12.com
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School
A 13-year-old from Texas has just become the youngest Black student ever accepted to medical school – talk about Black Girl Magic!
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees
To support families and encourage more participation, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools (MPPS) is reducing or eliminating some of the fees it charges students to participate in athletics. MPPS will not charge a fee for middle school students to participate in district-funded sports for the 2022-2023 school year, and the district...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
A new online tutoring bundle aims to help kids catch up
Online learning platform Varsity Tutors launched Thursday what it calls a first-of-its-kind subscription bundle offering one-on-one tutoring, live classes, self-study programs and more. The program, called "Learning Memberships," starts at $249/month. Why it matters: Kids across the country are woefully behind after years of COVID-related education disruptions, and parents are...
Freethink
How these schools create problem-solving optimists
Imagine a classroom, gently humming with the activity of learning, where children as young as three and as old as six work together or separately, where they can be found exploring math concepts, poring over maps, or making themselves a snack — or perhaps choosing to do something else entirely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
Comments / 0