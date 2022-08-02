ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns

By Bryce Shreve
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Former justice secretary, state lawmaker John Tilley charged with rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Tilley, the former state representative and former Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, is in a Lexington jail charged with rape. Tilley, the 53-year-old who oversaw Kentucky’s state prison system under former Gov. Matt Bevin, is accused of having sex at a...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election

MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
spectrumnews1.com

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
STAMFORD, VT
spectrumnews1.com

600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...

Comments / 0

Community Policy