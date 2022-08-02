Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns

Read on spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
'They’re in survival mode:’ Crews work to feed Knott County flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. — With many still stranded from catastrophic flooding last week, Greg May and his team from Pike County have been focused on giving flood victims one less thing to worry about. “We just think it’s important, early on… just get them hot meals and let them concentrate...
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
Former justice secretary, state lawmaker John Tilley charged with rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Tilley, the former state representative and former Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, is in a Lexington jail charged with rape. Tilley, the 53-year-old who oversaw Kentucky’s state prison system under former Gov. Matt Bevin, is accused of having sex at a...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
Here's how Republicans vying to win Tuesday's primary spent their last day on the trail
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans vying to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November have crisscrossed Wisconsin and made their final push for support ahead of Tuesday's primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who started her morning at a Madison supper club, was more active on the campaign trail Monday,...
Wisconsin State Fair sets aside two hours for "sensory friendly" rides and games
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Like every mom, Valerie Knapp loves taking pictures of her kids. The second week of the Wisconsin State Fair kicked off Monday. For two hours, SpinCity at the fair was 'sensory friendly'. All music, lights, and sound effects were turned off on rides and games...
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
