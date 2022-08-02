Read on www.suffolkcountyny.gov
Covid-19 Case Update August 5, 2022
5,361 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,024,305 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 579 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 39.1 cases per 100k; 35.5 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
COVID-19 UPDATE - August 4, 2022
5,830 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,018,944 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 653 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 44.1 cases per 100k; 35.7 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
Sayville and Blue Point Beaches Closed to Bathing
Sayville Marina Park Beach and Corey Beach in Blue Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
Twenty Six Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County
Twenty Six Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County. Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions. Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that twenty six mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 7/27 from Dix Hills (1), Melville (1) Copiague (1), Lindenhurst (2), West Babylon (7) Nesconset (1), West Islip (2), Islip (1),Port Jeff Sta (1), Setauket (1), Selden (3), Holtsville (2) and Aquebogue (3).
Environmental Quality Board of Review Meeting changed to Thursday, August 11, 2022
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing. All other interested parties may listen/view the hearings by using the links below and may submit comments regarding the application under review by mail to The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Board of Review, 360 Yaphank Avenue, Suite 2B, Yaphank, NY 11980.
