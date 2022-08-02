30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

Read on kmyu.tv
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
4 more teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old boy's death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Four additional suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy found at a Lindon park Monday. According to Chief Mike Brower with Lindon police, the suspects are all within the ages of 16 and 17 years old. On Tuesday, police...
Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
Orem City Council votes to place new city school district on November ballot
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The voters of Orem will get to decide if a new school district will split off from the Alpine School District. “With my vote I’m going to vote for the people of Orem, and most importantly allow them the freedom to decide what’s best for their children and grandchildren,” Mayor David Young said.
State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
Mendenhall confident in school district's handling of superintendent controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed confidence Thursday in the school district’s handling of the situation involving Superintendent Timothy Gadson who remains on paid leave with just weeks before the start of the school year. In an interview, Mendenhall told KUTV 2News...
Review: Journey to hell and back with the magnificent, soulful musical 'Hadestown'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night I had the pleasure of attending the touring production of the Tony award winning “Hadestown” at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater. I’d heard about the musical from my sister, who was living in New York when the play made its way to Broadway in 2019, and our mother who may or may not have the world’s biggest crush on Patrick Page, the actor who played Hades. Once upon a time, Page spent several seasons performing at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Unfortunately for her, Page is not in the touring cast. Fortunately for us, Kevyn Morrow is.
