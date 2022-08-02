30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night I had the pleasure of attending the touring production of the Tony award winning “Hadestown” at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater. I’d heard about the musical from my sister, who was living in New York when the play made its way to Broadway in 2019, and our mother who may or may not have the world’s biggest crush on Patrick Page, the actor who played Hades. Once upon a time, Page spent several seasons performing at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Unfortunately for her, Page is not in the touring cast. Fortunately for us, Kevyn Morrow is.

