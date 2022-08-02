ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

By Victoria Hill, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
Payson, UT
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Payson, UT
Payson, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
DRAPER, UT
kmyu.tv

Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Southern Idaho#Waterfall#Accident
kmyu.tv

Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
kmyu.tv

Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
kmyu.tv

Orem City Council votes to place new city school district on November ballot

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The voters of Orem will get to decide if a new school district will split off from the Alpine School District. “With my vote I’m going to vote for the people of Orem, and most importantly allow them the freedom to decide what’s best for their children and grandchildren,” Mayor David Young said.
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kmyu.tv

Review: Journey to hell and back with the magnificent, soulful musical 'Hadestown'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night I had the pleasure of attending the touring production of the Tony award winning “Hadestown” at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater. I’d heard about the musical from my sister, who was living in New York when the play made its way to Broadway in 2019, and our mother who may or may not have the world’s biggest crush on Patrick Page, the actor who played Hades. Once upon a time, Page spent several seasons performing at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Unfortunately for her, Page is not in the touring cast. Fortunately for us, Kevyn Morrow is.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy