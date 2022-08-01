‘We sold out every day’: Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic

Read on kesq.com
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease. The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their county. The discoveries were announced just after officials said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rockland County, where officials last month announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.
Storm cells moved farther east of the Coachella Valley to areas in the high desert such as Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree. The NWS Phoenix issued a flood advisory due to heavier rainfall in the area which has since expired. It may be drier by Saturday, but it will still...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez has been arrested in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, an official tells The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her on Thursday, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available. Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment. Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests.
