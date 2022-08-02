ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

By Angel M. Chen, All Posts
newsmediaradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newsmediaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal

If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Berea, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Could Deshaun Watson play for Browns in Week 1 vs. Panthers after NFL’s suspension appeal?

After Deshaun Watson received his suspension, the NFL stepped in to change course. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson found that the Cleveland Browns quarterback was guilty of sexual assault (by the NFL’s definition) but only suspended him for six games. The league appealed the decision with the hopes of instituting an indefinite suspension and fine.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

The misconception on Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension ahead of looming NFLPA lawsuit

Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL regular season and that will very likely remain unchanged even if the NFLPA files a lawsuit that will go after the NFL’s attempt at giving Watson a more severe penalty. There seems to be a misconception that such a move by the […] The post The misconception on Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension ahead of looming NFLPA lawsuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy