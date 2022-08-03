ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Bodycam video of officer-involved shooting outside Absecon Dollar General released

 2 days ago

Authorities have released bodycam video of a police-involved shooting that happened outside a Dollar General store in Atlantic County, New Jersey earlier this year.

The video from eight body cameras show the moments leading up to the May 24 shooting of 37-year-old Jalail Whitted.

Police responded to the Dollar General store located on South New Road in Absecon after reports of a shooting inside the store.

The arriving officer found Whitted standing in the store with a handgun protruding from his right pocket, according to investigators.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors: Man shot by police outside Absecon, NJ Dollar General was armed

Video provided to Action News appears to show police firing multiple shots at a suspect.

Authorities say Whitted refused to drop his weapon once he walked outside of the store.

Video captures Whitted saying "shoot me" before the gunshots were fired.

"Mr. Whitted then reached for and placed his hand on the handgun in his right pocket, at which time five police officers discharged their duty firearms at him. The officers indicated that they fired to protect the lives of the nearby public, their own lives, and the lives of their fellow officers," said the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, which is overseeing the independent investigation.

Whitted was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers who fired their weapons have not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 24

Jennifer Barry
2d ago

It's a good thing there are body cams now, it's so sad that I can't even keep up with all the shootings. I just Thank God that nobody was killed and the cop's showed up when they did..

Reply
12
LiberalRnutZ
2d ago

Nothing wrong with shooting criminals if the police get to go home to their law abiding families unharmed Liberals live to set criminals free

Reply
9
J.. R..
2d ago

Officer's actions? heroic-ness? them simply doing their jobs. cops taking another bad guy off the street? what they wake up almost everyday to do? Officer's actions? bro, you literally just said the dude put his hand on the gun. cops opened fire and not only that the guy survived? have some Love and faith and not low-key hope of consequences.

Reply(4)
10
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
