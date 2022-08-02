ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

soultracks.com

The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio

(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Deadline

Jimy Sohns Dies: Voice Of Rock Band The Shadows Of Knight’s Hit ‘Gloria’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jimy Sohns, the lead singer of The Shadows of Knight rock band and the voice of its monster hit “Gloria,” has died at the age of 75 of complications from a stroke. His death was announced on the band’s Instagram page and by his daughter. “Gloria” was originally recorded and performed by Van Morrison, but was popularized by Chicago’s The Shadows of Knight upon its December 1965 release. It was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Sohns and a friend still ran the band’s social media pages in the...
American Songwriter

10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances

Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
TMZ.com

Pop Band 'Hanson'

The pop rock band 'Hanson' emerged on the music scene back in the early 90s and has continued to captivate their fans for decades. Their 1997 hit song "MMMBop" put the stamp on their success and fame. 'Hanson' consists of brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson. All three...
Pitchfork

La Rareza

Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
NME

Daft Punk VR event featuring ‘Random Access Memories’ is coming to LA

A Daft Punk inspired VR event featuring the Parisian duo’s 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’ is set to be launched in Los Angeles tonight (August 4). Taking place at the 12,000-capacity VR venue the Wisdome, the show dubbed ‘CONTACT’ will feature a rotating cast of DJs performing tracks from the album accompanied by 360-degree visuals powered by a VR dome and live circus performers.
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday August 7th at 6:00 p.m.

When we left nine-year-old Mozart last week, he was in London with his family and with four symphonies to his credit. Even though only two of those were authentically his, still that’s not bad for a kid that age. Now it was time for the Traveling Mozart Musical Tour...
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting—The Melody

Written by Katia Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Writing a song or lyric can seem intimidating if you sit down and try to write from nothing. Some people think you need extensive music theory training or singing lessons. But there’s a technique to writing music that makes it much more manageable. We’ll break it down a little bit for you and you’ll see how straightforward it can be.
