NYPD to produce biometric monitoring of protesters or reply individually why it can’t

Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
International Business Times
Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Inspector general hid vanishing Secret Service texts from Congress: Report
A report published Wednesday evening raises new questions about the watchdog agency that alerted Congress to vanishing Secret Service text messages around the time of the Capitol riot. Sources told the Washington Post that the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of the Secret Service,...
Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
'New evidence' of alleged Secret Service cover-up fuels calls for inspector general to step aside
The two heads of powerful House committees cited what they said was "new evidence" of an alleged cover-up in renewing calls for a new inspector general to oversee the inquiry into missing Secret Service text messages from around the time of the Capitol riot.
LAPD confronted federal officials after agents escalated tensions at L.A. protest
A confrontation between DHS agents and abortion rights protesters in L.A. prompts review of the roles of federal officials at street protests.
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
MSNBC
‘Ludicrous’ deletion of Jan. 6 texts leads to worsening DHS mess
It was three weeks ago when Congress and the public learned that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased under controversial circumstances. Last week, the matter grew even more serious with revelations that there are also missing texts from Donald Trump’s top appointees at the Department of Homeland Security in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack.
Secret Service director delays retirement as investigations into vanishing texts heat up
The Secret Service chief said he will “briefly delay” his retirement while the agency navigates multiple investigations into its conduct regarding deleted text messages around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Secret Service may disable text messaging on employees' phones, memo states
The US Secret Service may temporarily disable text messaging on employee cell phones, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, as the agency scrambles to respond to concerns it may have erased messages relevant to investigations into January 6, 2021.
U.S. military technician with security clearance, wife charged with identity theft
July 28 (Reuters) - A former Coast Guard avionics technician held top secret security clearance for 20 years as he and his wife lived under the stolen identities of two dead children, according to court papers charging the Hawaii couple with identity theft and conspiring against the federal government.
Border Patrol Agents Are Trashing Sikh Asylum-Seekers’ Turbans
Gurjodh Singh was leaning against a rusted vehicle barrier — planted like a giant jack in the sand — at the end of the line of migrants. It is late July, and about 400 people seeking asylum are waiting alongside a gap in the border fence as dawn breaks over the sky in southern Arizona.
DHS Watchdog Defiant As House Dems Allege 'Cover-Up' In Missing Secret Service Texts
Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) demanded the Homeland Security inspector general resign over missing Jan. 6 records.
'Don't vote for that party': Mexican president slams Texas migrant policy
MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Friday attacked the governor of Texas' latest steps to crack down on unauthorized migration, saying he would urge voters of Mexican origin in the United States not to vote for "anti-immigrant" candidates.
ICE finds 73 migrants living in smugglers' stash houses in Northwest D.C., internal documents reveal
Immigration agents found 73 migrants living in houses operated by human smugglers in the Northwest area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to internal documents reviewed by NBC News. The migrants, 60 adults and 13 children, were discovered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team as part of...
How a Dem Congressional Staffer Faked Being an FBI Agent and Became a Fugitive
A young congressional staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) was quietly fired last year after he faked being an FBI agent and led cops on a chase through the capital, resulting in a weeks-long nationwide manhunt.It took four different law enforcement agencies three months to eventually catch up with the staffer 500 miles away. And it was only after a Secret Service agent managed to track down the online shops that sold the staffer mock “federal agent” gear and a bogus license plate for his fake police car—decked out with a siren and flashing lights—that authorities were able to arrest...
Top House Democrats demand DHS inspector general step aside from Secret Service inquiry
The heads of two powerful House committees are imploring the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security to step aside from the inquiry into missing Secret Service text messages.
DHS watchdog decries ‘onslaught of meritless criticism’ amid Jan. 6 Secret Service texts flap
In a Monday note to his workforce, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari used language that suggests he’s prepared to push back on growing concerns from Congress.
House panels: DHS officials interfered in effort to get lost Secret Service texts
After the inspector general’s office requested the Secret Service’s January 6 communications, the effort was shut down
