Yana Bostongirl
The Biggest Cat Fish Ever Recorded in the US was Caught in Kerr Lake, Virginia
Catfishes are easily identifiable by their barbels or whiskers coming out of the side of their face. Even though they are known to have been around since the time of the dinosaurs, they have not changed much from an anatomical perspective.
The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River
According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Ultra-Rare Orange Smallmouth Bass Caught in Michigan
Josh Chrenko of Indianapolis is a hardcore smallmouth bass angler, but he’d never seen a fish quite like the one he landed on Michigan’s Muskegon River earlier this month. Chrenko and a buddy had traveled to Michigan’s lower peninsula specifically to fish for smallies. During their trip, Chrenko caught a smallmouth in the 1- to 1.5-pound range that looked more like an oversize goldfish than a bass. Looking at the photos and videos that Chrenko shared on Facebook, the fish is solid bright orange and has an almost neon quality to it.
Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish
The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish
Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America
The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.
Our River: Meet the Hunters and Anglers Fighting to Save the Klamath River Basin
THE KLAMATH BASIN is one of the most iconic watersheds in North America. It’s also one of the most troubled. The basin, which spans 15,751 square miles along the remote California-Oregon border, was once considered the “Everglades of the West” for its network of more than 440,000 acres of wetlands. The sky blackened each fall with millions of ducks migrating down the Pacific Flyway. And the Klamath River supported some of the largest runs of salmon and steelhead in the world, which sustained Indigenous tribes for generations.
Grand Haven middle schoolers get taste of competitive fishing at state, national level
The idea for two Grand Haven middle schoolers to team up on the lake started at an unusual site: the slopes. Maverick Hardebeck and Carson Tithof are avid skiers and snowboarders in the winter, and when they heard rumblings of a middle school fishing program, the pair crossed their fingers and hoped for the best.
