Tekla Research Gift Nets $100,000 for WBU

Kait 8
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany. The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence. Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district
STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
whiterivernow.com
Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
City moves animal guideline ordinance to second reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city. One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Kait 8
Veteran deputy’s funeral arrangements announced
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY., Ark. (KAIT) -A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office announced Corporal Terry Treadway died Tuesday morning from natural causes. Treadway served his community with Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, 13 of which he was...
kasu.org
Two Jonesboro City Council members not seeking re-election
Another Jonesboro City Council member says he's not running for re-election this year as the non-partisan municipal election filling period gets underway across Arkansas. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Charles Frierson of Ward 1 said he's not seeking a fourth term serving the position 1 seat on the council. In June, council member Bobby Long said he was not running for re-election for the Ward 6, position 1 seat after saying his family was moving to Oregon.
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
Kait 8
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a “criminal investigation,” according to Arkansas State Police. Officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks died on July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at...
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Aug. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a wet drive to work and school this morning. Slow-moving, heavy rain may cause street and flash flooding in some spots until the rain lightens up for the water to drain. The stronger sections of the storms could still produce high winds. Up to 2-3″ of rain may fall before storms weaken as they move further south.
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
Arkansas looking for answers at defensive tackle
While there appears to be some intriguing options at defensive end for the Razorbacks, there are probably more concerns on the interior of the defensive line. That's especially true if the Hogs want to run more four-man fronts. Arkansas lost defensive tackle Taurean Carter for an extended time with a knee injury in the spring, and overall they're just a bit inexperienced.
neareport.com
Swifton Water Superintendent fired over social media tirade and he’s still going
After the Swifton water and wastewater superintendent flushed his career last week by, the now-ex Swifton city employee continued his antics Tuesday night once the news of his termination broke. KAIT reported late Tuesday that Holland was fired on Monday by the city for cursing out city residents angry over...
