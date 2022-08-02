State of the Race: Progressives hold fundraising edge in most key legislative races (Part 1)

Read on midnightsunak.com
Ashley Carrick runs for Alaska House district 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Democrat Ashley Carrick is running for district 35 in the Alaska House. She said she is running because she wants to help plan for Alaska’s long-term future. “I want to see our community and our state thriving. I love Alaska. I tell people all the time, I’m all in for Alaska because I would rather be in this state on its worst day than anywhere else on it’s best day.”
State of the Race: Progressive House candidates hold cash advantage in most key races (Part 2)
Frank Tomaszewski runs for Alaska House District 34
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Frank Tomaszewski is running for district 34 in the Alaska House. He said he is running to be a voice for those who feel unrepresented by their legislators. “What I would really love to see the legislature do is follow the law. I know it’s a unique concept, but for some reason over the past several years, the legislature has seemed to only follow some statutes and ignore others. I think it needs to be a legislature that follows the law and fulfills their promises as a legislator.”
Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail
Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
Former mayors spearhead effort to override Assembly ordinance granting them new powers to remove the mayor
A group of Anchorage citizens, including two former mayors, filed a petition application with the Anchorage Municipal Clerk with the goal of putting the question directly to voters: Can the Assembly simply decide on its own to remove the mayor, or is this still the job of the voters?. The...
Win Gruening: What Alaska and America need now
The recent passing of Rep. Don Young, our state’s longest-serving member of Congress, was a gut-punch to all Alaskans. His seniority as Dean of the House and years of experience served Alaska well. He was undeniably unique and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The August special...
Bronson’s pick for top Anchorage librarian declines job, leaving controversial deputy director in charge
Three months after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced a new pick to lead the city’s library system, officials say Robert Hudson will not be taking the job after all. Bronson nominated Hudson in April to take the top job at the library from the controversial acting director, Judy Eledge.
Gov. Dunleavy, Nancy Dahlstrom sit down for Alaska Landmine interview
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Nancy Dahlstrom sat down with Jeff Landfield of the Alaska Landmine this week for a candid interview. (Photo courtesy Alaska Landmine) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, are riding down the campaign trail in Dunleavy's quest for a second term.
No sign of red wave in initial Washington primary results
On primary night, Washington Republicans threw a party, but Democrats have more to celebrate. “I think there’s no red wave in Washington, there’s no red puddle, there’s no red drip,” said Tina Podlodowski, chair of the state Democratic Party. She points to strong showings by Washington...
Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska
A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Anchorage Assembly overrides mayoral veto on mayoral removal ordinance
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly voted Monday afternoon to override Mayor Dave Bronson’s veto of a controversial ordinance that establishes a process for the removal of a sitting mayor. Assembly members gathered and discussed comments and concerns about the ordinance recently passed by the assembly that establishes...
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
A Massive Crossover Voting Surge Is Already Happening In Wyoming
This may be one of the biggest surges in crossover voting in Wyoming's history. According to an in-depth article by Cowboy State Daily:. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. Democrats lost 6,069 voters,...
Voting FAQ: Things to know about what may be Alaska’s most confusing election
It’s August, and what is surely the most confusing election in Alaska history is just two weeks away. Early voting has begun in the primary election and special U.S. House race. Got questions? We’ve got answers. Am I going to get a mailed ballot?. Only if you apply...
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed, an Alaska newspaper reported.
2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
Subsea fiber project aims to improve internet speeds for Aleutian Islands. Channel 2 NewsHourConnecting to the internet in rural Alaska is difficult, but that’s slowly changing as more telecommunication companies invest in infrastructure for higher-speed connections. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the biggest challenges to growth in Anchorage’s...
New mural to take place of city timeline of Anchorage on building next to city hall
Out with the old and in with the new. The mural featuring a timeline of Anchorage was painted over yesterday so that a new mural by artist Crystal Worl can be painted in its place on a building owned by Barbara and Larry Cash. The new mural will honor Native...
