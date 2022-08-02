'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage

Read on www.ktvb.com
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
'GMA' Star Rob Marciano Posts Cryptic Message Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn
Good Morning America star Rob Marciano revealed how he has been coping just a few months after his wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce. On Saturday, July 9, the TV personality, 54, uploaded a photo of himself at the beach. "In times of crisis, go fly a kite," he captioned a photo, which showed his legs leaning on a table while he looked out at the ocean view.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while […]
Wife of Singer Ne-Yo Files for Divorce Accusing Him of Fathering Another Child
Crystal Smith is officially breaking up with singer and songwriter Ne-Yo, to quote the performer’s 2008 heartbreak bop, according to TMZ. Smith filed divorce papers in Atlanta this week accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, of numerous extramarital affairs, Yahoo! Entertainment reports. The model...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
Wife Of Former NHL Star Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce
Hilary Rhoda, the model wife of former NHL star Sean Avery, has reportedly filed for divorce. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed court documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ Sports. The couple, who got married back in 2015, separated on July 17. According...
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance
Not wasting any time! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind two-and-a-half-month courtship. The nuptials came amid turmoil in the police officer’s personal life stemming from past relationships. Before the country singer’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from...
The Miranda Lambert Song That Best Captures What She Was Going Through During Her Divorce From Blake Shelton
In 2016, country singer Miranda Lambert released her first song following her divorce from Blake Shelton, a single called 'Vice.'
‘Bachelor’ alum Jacqueline Trumbull calls off wedding: ‘I came to my senses’
She does not accept this rose. “The Bachelor” alum Jacqueline Trumbull said she “came to her senses” and called off her destination wedding to fiancé Paul Seli. “A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family – and even my advisor! – for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship,” she captioned an Instagram post Wednesday alongside photos with her friends on a boat in Lisbon. “Almost all my wedding guests came out and showered me with love and support. It was an incredibly moving week,” she added, noting she will “never...
