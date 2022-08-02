'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage

Read on www.whas11.com
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
'GMA' Star Rob Marciano Posts Cryptic Message Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn
Good Morning America star Rob Marciano revealed how he has been coping just a few months after his wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce. On Saturday, July 9, the TV personality, 54, uploaded a photo of himself at the beach. "In times of crisis, go fly a kite," he captioned a photo, which showed his legs leaning on a table while he looked out at the ocean view.
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on. The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage but have been in and out of court for years arguing over everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
Lady A Postpones Tour To Support Bandmate Charles Kelley On Sobriety Journey: “We’re Family”
Country trio Lady A has postponed their upcoming nationwide tour to support bandmate Charles Kelley on his sobriety journey. The Grammy Award-winning group announced the news early Thursday (Aug. 4) morning on social media, declaring that the Request Line Tour will be rescheduled to 2023 to give Kelley the time he needs to focus on himself and his health.
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
Wife Of Former NHL Star Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce
Hilary Rhoda, the model wife of former NHL star Sean Avery, has reportedly filed for divorce. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed court documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ Sports. The couple, who got married back in 2015, separated on July 17. According...
Miranda Lambert Revealed She ‘Wasn’t Prepared’ for Handling Her Public Divorce From Blake Shelton
Rumors and tabloids targeted Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton after their split, and she "wasn't prepared" for some unkind conversations about her divorce.
‘Bachelor’ alum Jacqueline Trumbull calls off wedding: ‘I came to my senses’
She does not accept this rose. “The Bachelor” alum Jacqueline Trumbull said she “came to her senses” and called off her destination wedding to fiancé Paul Seli. “A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family – and even my advisor! – for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship,” she captioned an Instagram post Wednesday alongside photos with her friends on a boat in Lisbon. “Almost all my wedding guests came out and showered me with love and support. It was an incredibly moving week,” she added, noting she will “never...
