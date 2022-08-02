ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect charged with hate crime for allegedly attacking Asian woman in NYC: Police

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyaXN_0h2cs1rh00
NYPD

NEW YORK — The suspect involved in an unprovoked attack on a 59-year-old Asian woman in New York City on Sunday has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, police said.

The NYPD arrested Anthony Evans, 30, on Tuesday in Manhattan and charged him with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

The woman was pulling a shopping cart behind her when a man, believed to be Evans, approached her and sliced her hand with a boxcutter on 42nd Street near Times Square before running off, police said.

The woman is so frightened by the attack that she won't leave her home, she told ABC News New York station WABC, adding that the attack caused heavy bleeding.

Year-to-date, hate crimes in New York City are up 13.3%, according to crime data from the NYPD.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old Asian woman was attacked by four people in the lobby of a San Francisco housing complex, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The woman said the four suspects began talking to her but did not understand her because of a language barrier, the SFPD told ABC News.

The four suspects, described by cops as juveniles, followed her into the building, attacked her, stole her belongings and left the scene, police told ABC News.

The woman exclusively told ABC News San Francisco station KGO that the alleged assailants came back, attacked her and stole her keys.

Arrests have not been made and an investigation is ongoing, SFPD said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police#Nypd#Violent Crime#Asian#Abc News#Wabc#Kgo#Sfpd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
81K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy