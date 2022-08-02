Are you looking to take the next step in your journalism career? Ready to move on from the daily grind of writing multiple stories a day or week?. The BGA is looking for an accountability reporter that will focus on accountability and exploratory journalism. The reporter, focused on timely issues, would produce one story a week that either provides context or insights into how government is working or look into fact-checking local and state politicians and officials as needed. This reporter would also then develop and execute long-term and enterprise and investigative work.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO