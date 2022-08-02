ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Better Government Association

BGA Hires Solutions-Focused Reporter

The Better Government Association has hired veteran Chicago journalist Alex Nitkin as its newest member to its newsroom team. Alex Nitkin will work as a solutions-focused reporter as part of the Illinois Solutions Partnership, an ambitious new collaboration funded by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to address the state’s urgent challenges through investigative reporting and solutions journalism.
Better Government Association

Accountability Reporter

Are you looking to take the next step in your journalism career? Ready to move on from the daily grind of writing multiple stories a day or week?. The BGA is looking for an accountability reporter that will focus on accountability and exploratory journalism. The reporter, focused on timely issues, would produce one story a week that either provides context or insights into how government is working or look into fact-checking local and state politicians and officials as needed. This reporter would also then develop and execute long-term and enterprise and investigative work.
Better Government Association

City Claims on Anti-Violence Program Are Overblown

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has entrusted much of the city’s $400 million violence-reduction strategy to a new city office created to coordinate a holistic approach to attacking "decades of disinvestment and systemic racism at the root of the problem.”. But a Better Government Association investigation reveals the optimistic rhetoric behind...
Better Government Association

Executive Assistant/Board Liaison

The Better Government Association is a nonprofit media organization with a mission is to achieve transparency, equity and accountability in government. Our organization has been in existence for almost 100 years vigorously pursuing its mission by producing investigative journalism, advocating for good-government reform, litigating to defend public access to information, and mobilizing the public to achieve change. We are looking for a high-functioning experienced executive assistant who enjoys working in a mission-driven, results-driven environment to support the President & CEO.
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Education
City
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Better Government Association

Better Government Association Commends Passage of Chicago Ethics Ordinance–Sees More to Do

City Council passage of improvements to Chicago’s government ethics ordinance is a welcome step toward reform–with more work yet ahead, the Better Government Association said Wednesday. The research and policy arm of the 99-year old civic watchdog organization assisted Ald. Michele Smith and the city’s Board of Ethics in drafting the reform measure.
Better Government Association

Solutions Reporter

A 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner, the Better Government Association’s mission is to achieve transparency, equity and accountability in government — for everyone. For almost 100 years, the BGA has vigorously pursued its mission by producing investigative journalism, advocating for good-government reform, litigating to defend public access to information, and mobilizing the public to achieve change. We are looking for a veteran journalist to serve as its first in-depth solutions reporter, as part of the Illinois Solutions Partnership, an ambitious collaboration between the BGA and Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
#Bga
Better Government Association

Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist

We’re searching for a motivated, collaborative person to join the Better Government Association’s audience engagement team as our Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist. This role is a combination of community-builder, event coordinator and project manager – supporting the BGA’s Pulitzer Prize winning newsroom and our agenda setting policy shop.
Better Government Association

Better Government Association

ABOUT

The Better Government Association is Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization. We’re shining a light on government in Illinois and holding public officials accountable.

 https://www.bettergov.org/

