BGA Hires Solutions-Focused Reporter
The Better Government Association has hired veteran Chicago journalist Alex Nitkin as its newest member to its newsroom team. Alex Nitkin will work as a solutions-focused reporter as part of the Illinois Solutions Partnership, an ambitious new collaboration funded by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to address the state’s urgent challenges through investigative reporting and solutions journalism.
Accountability Reporter
Are you looking to take the next step in your journalism career? Ready to move on from the daily grind of writing multiple stories a day or week?. The BGA is looking for an accountability reporter that will focus on accountability and exploratory journalism. The reporter, focused on timely issues, would produce one story a week that either provides context or insights into how government is working or look into fact-checking local and state politicians and officials as needed. This reporter would also then develop and execute long-term and enterprise and investigative work.
City Claims on Anti-Violence Program Are Overblown
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has entrusted much of the city’s $400 million violence-reduction strategy to a new city office created to coordinate a holistic approach to attacking "decades of disinvestment and systemic racism at the root of the problem.”. But a Better Government Association investigation reveals the optimistic rhetoric behind...
Executive Assistant/Board Liaison
The Better Government Association is a nonprofit media organization with a mission is to achieve transparency, equity and accountability in government. Our organization has been in existence for almost 100 years vigorously pursuing its mission by producing investigative journalism, advocating for good-government reform, litigating to defend public access to information, and mobilizing the public to achieve change. We are looking for a high-functioning experienced executive assistant who enjoys working in a mission-driven, results-driven environment to support the President & CEO.
Greising: Even With Passage of an Ethics Ordinance, Aldermanic Privilege Is Alive and Well
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. A major ethics ordinance passed the Chicago City Council on Wednesday. This marked the second time since Mayor Lori Lightfoot was elected that a major ethics reform became law — not due to her initiative, true, but progress is progress.
BGA Seeks To Strengthen Ethics Violation Fines, Prohibit Lobbying on Chicago City Council Floor
The Better Government Association helped draft a reform measure directed at the city's board of ethics. The Better Government Association said the ethics ordinance is a step toward reform, but more work is ahead. Some of the changes in the new ordinance include strengthening fines for ethics violations, prohibiting lobbying...
Better Government Association Commends Passage of Chicago Ethics Ordinance–Sees More to Do
City Council passage of improvements to Chicago’s government ethics ordinance is a welcome step toward reform–with more work yet ahead, the Better Government Association said Wednesday. The research and policy arm of the 99-year old civic watchdog organization assisted Ald. Michele Smith and the city’s Board of Ethics in drafting the reform measure.
Solutions Reporter
A 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner, the Better Government Association’s mission is to achieve transparency, equity and accountability in government — for everyone. For almost 100 years, the BGA has vigorously pursued its mission by producing investigative journalism, advocating for good-government reform, litigating to defend public access to information, and mobilizing the public to achieve change. We are looking for a veteran journalist to serve as its first in-depth solutions reporter, as part of the Illinois Solutions Partnership, an ambitious collaboration between the BGA and Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist
We’re searching for a motivated, collaborative person to join the Better Government Association’s audience engagement team as our Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist. This role is a combination of community-builder, event coordinator and project manager – supporting the BGA’s Pulitzer Prize winning newsroom and our agenda setting policy shop.
Better Government Association Policy Statement: Amended Ethics Ordinance is Weaker but Still Valuable
Amended language of 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith’s ethics ordinance revealed this Thursday evening weakens key provisions, but still leaves a valuable update to the city’s good-government laws intact. One key provision—the banning of former members of City Council from lobbying on the City Council floor remains in...
BGA Opposes City Council Bill to Allow Redacted COPA Reports
Chicago’s City Council is once again considering a measure that would allow the Chief Administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) to partially redact final reports published on the COPA website. The ordinance, O2022-911, allows the COPA chief to redact from COPA’s final reports prior to their...
Analysis: Skipped Votes in Chicago’s City Council, Remote Meetings vs. In-Person
Members of Chicago’s City Council have been marking themselves present for meetings but failing to cast votes when called upon, a BGA Policy analysis found, despite council rules requiring all members present to vote unless recused under conflict-of-interest laws. For this analysis, the BGA Policy Team looked specifically at...
Greising: In Reaction to Highland Park Shooting and Roe’s Defeat, Will Pritzker Match Words With Actions?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. In the space of a few summer days, two major national stories have come to dominate the headlines in Illinois. And how Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds will provide the measure of his performance in the final year of this term in office.
Appeals Court Reinstates Lawsuit Against State Medicaid Administrators
A federal appeals court Tuesday cracked open the door for safety net hospitals and frontline caregivers for the underserved to recover millions of dollars in Medicaid payments they say were delayed, reduced or denied altogether by the private insurers who manage Illinois’ system. The U.S. Court of Appeals for...
