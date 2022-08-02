Read on www.picayuneitem.com
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Picayune Item
Back to School Bash sponsored by Lorenzo Breland returns on Saturday
Picayune’s 12th annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Picayune South Side Elementary cafeteria. This event is sponsored by Picayune resident Lorenzo Breland, several of his friends and various local businesses. It’s free and open to the public. Book bags will be provided to to children who will be attending the first through sixth grade during the event. Each book bag will include the essential school supplies.
Picayune Item
Covington woman killed in single-vehicle crash
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released the identity and basic autopsy results of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Madeline Miller, 27, of Amy Court, Covington, died Saturday evening (July 30) after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.
Picayune Item
Fire in North Hill caused by lightning strike
Firefighters with Picayune Fire Department and Carriere Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused one reported pet casualty. On July 15, a fire occurred at a 165 Shore Crest Circle, a home located in the North Hill subdivision in Carriere. The fire departments got the call at 4:52 p.m., the fire was under control 20-30 minutes after the call.
Picayune Item
Picayune and PRC swim programs are ready to dive into the season
The Picayune Maroon Tide and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils released their season schedule and both teams are prepared to place swimmers at the podium during the state finals set to be held in Tupelo. The Maroon Tide swim team is coached by Rachel Rutherford, and the Blue Devils...
Picayune Item
Council improperly moves contractual matter to executive session
Tuesday night, Picayune’s City Council went into closed session to discuss the need for an executive session concerning a contractual matter for waste pickup, which is not an applicable reason to go into executive session under the open meetings act. Also listed on the executive session for discussion was...
