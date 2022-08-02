Picayune’s 12th annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Picayune South Side Elementary cafeteria. This event is sponsored by Picayune resident Lorenzo Breland, several of his friends and various local businesses. It’s free and open to the public. Book bags will be provided to to children who will be attending the first through sixth grade during the event. Each book bag will include the essential school supplies.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO