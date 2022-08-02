Read on www.picayuneitem.com
Pearl River enshrines 2022 Hall of Famers
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College kicked off the 2022-23 Athletic year with a bang Friday, celebrating its Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022 which was presented by Keith’s Superstores. The celebration began with a golf tournament at the Bridges Golf Club and was punctuated by...
Former Pearl River guard Cotoria Blackmon joins women’s basketball staff
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A success story of the Pearl River Community College women’s basketball program, former Wildcat Cotoria Blackmon is back home. Head coach Scotty Fletcher recently announced Blackmon has joined his staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. Blackmon played under Fletcher’s guidance from 2016-18. “Cotoria was the...
Picayune and PRC swim programs are ready to dive into the season
The Picayune Maroon Tide and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils released their season schedule and both teams are prepared to place swimmers at the podium during the state finals set to be held in Tupelo. The Maroon Tide swim team is coached by Rachel Rutherford, and the Blue Devils...
Back to School Bash sponsored by Lorenzo Breland returns on Saturday
Picayune’s 12th annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Picayune South Side Elementary cafeteria. This event is sponsored by Picayune resident Lorenzo Breland, several of his friends and various local businesses. It’s free and open to the public. Book bags will be provided to to children who will be attending the first through sixth grade during the event. Each book bag will include the essential school supplies.
Forrest General Hospital names DAISY award winner for July
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – (August 4, 2022) Carrie Robinson, RN, a nurse in Forrest General Hospital’s ICU, has been named the July recipient of the DAISY Award. The award, which is presented monthly to a deserving nurse or nurses, exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
PRCC makes final addition to signing class with UMass transfer
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team has now wrapped up its 2021-22 signing class and did it in a big way, landing University of Massachusetts transfer Damoni Tucker. Tucker is the final addition to an incoming class that includes Alexis Arrington of Terry, Yasmin Burley...
Wright adds Luckett, Chavis to Football staff
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast head football coach Jack Wright has rounded out his 2022 coaching staff by adding a former star Bulldog linebacker and a young offensive line coach who knows the MACCC and state of Mississippi well. Cavellis Luckett comes back to his alma mater to be...
Hornet’s football is “10/10 excited” about this season
Poplarville’s football Head Coach Jay Beech said the excitement level for the 2022 season is a, “10 out of 10” and the entire team is excited to play football again. The Hornets are coming off an 11-3 season and 4-1 in district. Poplarville fell short to the Columbia Wildcats in the final four game, 12-7. It’s a new season but the Hornets’ goals are the same.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Aldermen accept Chapel Hart banner donation
During Tuesday’s regular meeting the Poplarville Board of Alderman, the Board accepted a banner donated from Rudy Melancon and Micah Bounds-Melancon in honor of Chapel Hart. The banner is dedicated to the hometown country music group who recently received a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent. The banner will be hung outside City Hall.
Covington woman killed in single-vehicle crash
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released the identity and basic autopsy results of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Madeline Miller, 27, of Amy Court, Covington, died Saturday evening (July 30) after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.
Fire in North Hill caused by lightning strike
Firefighters with Picayune Fire Department and Carriere Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused one reported pet casualty. On July 15, a fire occurred at a 165 Shore Crest Circle, a home located in the North Hill subdivision in Carriere. The fire departments got the call at 4:52 p.m., the fire was under control 20-30 minutes after the call.
Aldermen discuss quotes for road repairs
City Engineer Jason Lamb spoke to the Poplarville Board Alderman during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss second bids for Poplarville street projects. Lamb provided quotes for repair work on North Main Street, Roy Street and South McGehee Street. Lamb said he received the quotes just hours prior to the meeting.
Board of Supervisors hear road, weir repair updates
Pearl River County’s Board of Supervisors heard an update concerning road construction and efforts to repair the weir along the Pearl River during Monday’s meeting. Work on Shorty Burgess Road to replace an aging bridge will begin in the next week or two, said Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering. That bridge was closed in July of 2021 after it was determined the wood pilings underneath the structure were failing.
Motorists reminded to stop for school buses or face fines, jail time
The Poplarville Police Department wants to remind motorists to keep an eye out for busses now that schools are starting a new year. As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the Poplarville Police Department urges all motorists to be aware when school busses stop to load and unload children. “The negligent...
Council improperly moves contractual matter to executive session
Tuesday night, Picayune’s City Council went into closed session to discuss the need for an executive session concerning a contractual matter for waste pickup, which is not an applicable reason to go into executive session under the open meetings act. Also listed on the executive session for discussion was...
