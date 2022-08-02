CROOKSTON’S 19TH NITE 2 UNITE IS ANOTHER FUN SUCCESS

Read on kroxam.com
DAC REFERRED WORKER TAKES STRONG INITIATIVE AT HIS JOB IN THE CROOKSTON INN
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) made a referral to the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) for Simon. VR and his parents asked the DAC to find a community job for Simon after he graduated from high school. The team (Simon, his parents, VR staff, Case Manager, and DAC staff) had an...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE SEARCHING FOR A NEW CONCESSIONS MANAGER FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston High School is currently searching for a new Concessions Stand Manager and is reaching out to the community to have someone take this important job for the 2022-23 School Year. The Concessions Stand Manager oversees running and managing all concessions stands for all home school sporting events starting...
KIDS AT CASTLE IS RETURNING WITH THE THEME: “PADDLE AT CASTLE!” ON MONDAY
Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
RED RIVER VALLEY SUGARBEET CROP PROGRESSING NICELY, BUT STILL BEHIND FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR
Summer’s end is coming into view with the first week of August now here, which means for many farmers around Crookston, that harvest of certain crops such as sugar beets is right around the corner. But due to a very wet spring and many unforeseen circumstances, the planting and growing seasons have been anything but ordinary for farmers and workers at American Crystal Sugar.
SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!
— — — It is hard to believe we are less than two weeks away from the first fall sports practice of the 2022-23 season! The great news is it looks to be another normal season (knock on wood). A few random thoughts this week – 1.The Twins...
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
UMC ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF WORKING ADULTS
The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees and certificates for working adults across the country. Guild connects forward-thinking employers, including Target, with education and learning programs, career development resources, and...
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
Donald Wayne Christie – Obit
Donald Wayne Christie, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his daughters and his friends, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Don was born in Devils Lake, ND, on August 30, 1945, to Edward L. and Helene R. (Hingtgen) Christie. He was the youngest of five brothers, and he would recall an idyllic upbringing that included working at his parent’s meat market and having the world at his fingertips. Don graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1963 and would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Jamestown College in 1967, a master’s degree in education from California State University, Northridge in 1978, and a master’s degree in counseling from NDSU in 1984. Don was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Peterson in 1966, and they were blessed with daughters Jessica and Larissa.
Melberg’s Christian Books to close its doors
A fixture of Moorhead retail is closing its doors at the end of September. Karl Bakkum, who with his wife Denise has owned and operated Melberg’s Christian Books & Gifts for more than 45 years, says of the company’s 70-year tenure, “It’s been a good run.”
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
UMC ATHLETICS HIRES ASSISTANT VOLLEYBALL COACH
The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bret Cariveau as interim assistant volleyball coach. Cariveau joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three years running PU5H VBC, a volleyball club he founded in Western Kentucky. “We are very excited to add Bret to our volleyball...
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
