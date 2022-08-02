‘America’s Got Talent’: 6 Best Moments from the Final Auditions (RECAP)

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
Nolan Neal, a musician who competed on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, has died. He was 41. TMZ was first to report that Neal was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by his roommate. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and were told that Neal was found dead at 8 p.m. local time in his bedroom after his roommate received a call from the singer's mother, who hadn't heard from him. Police also told EW that a guitar pick was found next to Neal's bed appeared to contain "a powder residue."
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
The cast of Little House on the Prairie delighted audiences from the early 70s to the early 80s. Which cast members died? Here's what we know about the cast members who are deceased.
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
Fans wondering what happened to Brooke’s leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL should know that the injury is quite real! Katherine Kelly Lang broke her ankle in real life, so the soap had no choice but to write it into Brooke’s storyline because the actress can’t walk on it!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another baby on the way. On Wednesday, Teigen, 36, took to social media to announce she’s pregnant and revealed her blossoming baby bump.
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
