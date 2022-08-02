Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Perseverance Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish

Read on irock935.com
Related
Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen
Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
22 Facts I Learned This Week That Are So Interesting, They Almost Broke My Brain
Had no idea Lady Gaga's American Horror Story: Hotel character was based on a real person, but it honestly adds a terrifying layer to the show.
NME
Watch the moment Eddie Vedder joins The Strokes for ‘Juicebox’ in Seattle
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joined The Strokes on stage in Seattle this week. The band were opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers when Vedder joined them for a rendition of ‘Juicebox’. Vedder has long been a fan of the song, which appeared on The Strokes’ 2005 album,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
Whitesnake Drops Out of Scorpions Tour Due to Health Issues
Whitesnake has pulled out of their upcoming tour dates with Scorpions because of singer David Coverdale's ongoing health issues. Coverdale clarified the decision in a statement shared on the band's website: "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join the Scorpions on their U.S. and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper-respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well."
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0