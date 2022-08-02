Chelsea complete £12m signing of American starlet Gabriel Slonina, 18, with keeper to stay on loan in MLS until January

CHELSEA have finalised the signing of talented young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

The American stopper, 18, has penned a six-year contract with the Blues after completing his medical in London.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old American goalie Gabriel Slonina Credit: Getty

And Slonina will now return home to see out the rest of the MLS season with Chicago Fire.

Slonina became Chelsea's SECOND signing on Tuesday after a £20m deal for Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka was announced.

The keeper will move to London at the start of 2023 for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

The ace was just 14 years old when he signed his first pro deal with Chicago.

And Slonina became the MLS' youngest-ever goalie after making his debut at the age of 17 a year ago.

But the prodigy faces a tough fight to become Chelsea's No1.

Edouard Mendy is currently Thomas Tuchel's preferred option between the sticks.

And Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalie, is back-up.

However, the Spaniard is reportedly in talks to join Napoli on loan.

That could mean Slonina just has veteran Marcus Bettinelli to contend with when he arrives in London.

Chelsea will now look to push on with making several signings for the senior squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League opener against Everton.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella, Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko are all in Tuchel's sights.