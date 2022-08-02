ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Zellers Named To Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List

By California Golden Bears Athletics
calbears.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on calbears.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown

The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'

Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Jay Butterfield's approach to this year's QB Battle

Hear from Oregon sophomore quarterback Jay Butterfield as he discusses the upcoming quarterback battle during fall camp this month, his thoughts on the offense under Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the growth he's seen with the offense, Oregon's wide receivers, and what he does when he's not Jay Butterfield the football player.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mannelly
247Sports

APP STATE GOES GLOBAL FOR 2023 PUNTER

Continuing an exploding college football trend, Appalachian State has jumped 14 hours ahead of time to secure a second Australian punter since 2017, with Australian rules football player Mitchell Lake set to transition into a Mountaineer punter. Following in the footsteps of countryman Xavier Subotsch, who played in 66 career...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Snapper#Notre Dame Prep#Field Goals#Nfl Draft#American Football#Zellers
Yardbarker

31 Days till Kickoff for BYU

The College Football Season is getting closer. With 31 days left until BYU kickoffs against South Florida let’s get to know some players on the roster for this upcoming season. This will give fans an idea of where these players have come from and what they could do for the cougars this season. I will do one every day there is a player with that number.
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks take driver’s seat in recruitment for 3-star LB Jerry Mixon; commitment date set

As we ramp up for the 2022 college football season with fall camp starting across the nation, that doesn’t mean that recruiting has taken a complete back seat just yet. Over the next month, we can expect to see a number of commitments as high school players looking to announce their decisions and get that out of the way before they start their own senior years of ball. For the Oregon Ducks, this is turning out to be a good thing so far. Recently, the Ducks picked up a few Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports to land 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, a talented player out of California. Mixon is rated by 247Sports as the No. 56 LB in the 2023 class, and No. 715 overall in the nation. He announced that his final commitment decision will come on August 12 at 2:30 PT, live on the 247Sports Youtube Channel. Film Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 CA LB Rivals N/A N/A CA LB ESPN 3 76 CA LB On3 Recruiting 3 86 CA LB 247 Composite 3 0.8700 CA LB  Vitals Hometown San Francisco, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 220 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022 Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022 Will announce commitment on August 12, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Missouri Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/BrandonHuffman/status/155527966345424486411
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy