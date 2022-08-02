Zellers Named To Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List

As we ramp up for the 2022 college football season with fall camp starting across the nation, that doesn’t mean that recruiting has taken a complete back seat just yet. Over the next month, we can expect to see a number of commitments as high school players looking to announce their decisions and get that out of the way before they start their own senior years of ball. For the Oregon Ducks, this is turning out to be a good thing so far. Recently, the Ducks picked up a few Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports to land 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, a talented player out of California. Mixon is rated by 247Sports as the No. 56 LB in the 2023 class, and No. 715 overall in the nation. He announced that his final commitment decision will come on August 12 at 2:30 PT, live on the 247Sports Youtube Channel. Film Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 CA LB Rivals N/A N/A CA LB ESPN 3 76 CA LB On3 Recruiting 3 86 CA LB 247 Composite 3 0.8700 CA LB Vitals Hometown San Francisco, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 220 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022 Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022 Will announce commitment on August 12, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Arizona Wildcats Arizona State Sun Devils Missouri Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/BrandonHuffman/status/155527966345424486411

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO