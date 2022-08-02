ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

sportstravelmagazine.com

New Korn Ferry Tour Golf Tournament Coming to Norman, Oklahoma

The Korn Ferry Tour and Compliance Solutions have announced a five-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament, the Compliance Solutions Championship, beginning in June 2023 at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at The University of Oklahoma in Norman. The Compliance Solutions Championship will be a 72-hole tournament featuring...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU fans nearly double previous giving record with $109 million

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma fans have nearly doubled their previous giving record. It seems the Sooner faithful have lots of faith and excitement surrounding their teams. $109 million was raised for OU athletics. OU said this is the first time they’ve topped the $100 million mark for...
NORMAN, OK
College Football HQ

Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
intermatwrestle.com

Charge Filed Against AJ Ferrari

Today, the Stillwater Police Department filed a charge of sexual battery against 2021 NCAA champion AJ Ferrari in Payne County District Court. A warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest and bond has been set at $25,000. The charge comes almost a month to the day after an emergency protective order...
STILLWATER, OK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoShield®, the leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic protective gear, has signed Division I college football quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Jalil Farooq, both of the University of Oklahoma, to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements. This is the first NIL deal for EvoShield as it further establishes its presence in football. EvoShield worked closely with Gabriel and Farooq's agency, Malka Sports, to complete the deal.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Big safety change coming to Mustang Public Schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — A major safety change is coming to Mustang Public Schools (MPS) this year. The district says all of its classroom doors will stay locked and closed at all times. Fox 25 has been learning more about their decision, as MPS' director of school safety and...
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill

The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

