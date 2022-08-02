Read on www.eurekaherald.com
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com
New Korn Ferry Tour Golf Tournament Coming to Norman, Oklahoma
The Korn Ferry Tour and Compliance Solutions have announced a five-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament, the Compliance Solutions Championship, beginning in June 2023 at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at The University of Oklahoma in Norman. The Compliance Solutions Championship will be a 72-hole tournament featuring...
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
KOCO
OU fans nearly double previous giving record with $109 million
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma fans have nearly doubled their previous giving record. It seems the Sooner faithful have lots of faith and excitement surrounding their teams. $109 million was raised for OU athletics. OU said this is the first time they’ve topped the $100 million mark for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma's Freshman Linebacker Trio Made 'Drastic Improvements' This Summer
Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are prepared to fight for a role this year as fall camp opens for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
intermatwrestle.com
Charge Filed Against AJ Ferrari
Today, the Stillwater Police Department filed a charge of sexual battery against 2021 NCAA champion AJ Ferrari in Payne County District Court. A warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest and bond has been set at $25,000. The charge comes almost a month to the day after an emergency protective order...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Oklahoma football: Andrew Raym says having Jerry Schmidt back is huge to program
Many inside the Oklahoma football program were excited to hear that Jerry Schmidt was returning to Norman during the transition to new head coach Brent Venables. Schmidt was Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2017 and was part of the 2000 national championship team. Schmidt also spent time at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DILLON GABRIEL & JALIL FAROOQ SIGN NIL DEALS WITH EVOSHIELD
CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoShield®, the leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic protective gear, has signed Division I college football quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Jalil Farooq, both of the University of Oklahoma, to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements. This is the first NIL deal for EvoShield as it further establishes its presence in football. EvoShield worked closely with Gabriel and Farooq's agency, Malka Sports, to complete the deal.
Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback
Davis Beville and General Booty joined the Oklahoma quarterback room this summer with a chance to backup Dillon Gabriel.
KTUL
Big safety change coming to Mustang Public Schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — A major safety change is coming to Mustang Public Schools (MPS) this year. The district says all of its classroom doors will stay locked and closed at all times. Fox 25 has been learning more about their decision, as MPS' director of school safety and...
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021
The Sooners have plenty of option at running back this year after entering the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs.
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Comments / 0