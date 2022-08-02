Read on wsuathletics.com
No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central F Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes now have the second-best recruiting class in the Big Ten and fifth-best haul in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Joey Tanona Retires Due to Off-Season Injury
Notre Dame’s football roster reached the standard allotment of 85 scholarship players by means it never sought today with news that freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona would not participate, choosing to medically retire after suffering a severe head injury in an off-season car accident. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman...
2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball
Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023.
Ohio high school football previews: Upper Arlington looks to keep momentum from state semifinal season
The Golden Bears will have to replace a number of starters but hope to build off their state semifinal run of 2021
High School Insider: Previewing the Fairfield and Winton Woods football seasons
Fairfield football coach Jason Krause and Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy reflect on this preseason and what they like about their respective teams entering the season opener on Aug. 19.
Ohio high school football: 2022 weekly schedule for Columbus and surrounding areas
The high school football season kicks off Aug. 18, but the ThisWeek sports staff already has begun its coverage. Sportswriter Michael Rich talked with numerous coaches about what it means to have a former head coach on staff as an assistant. Stories from our Friday Night Live 2022 Central Ohio High School Football Preview Guide will be posted beginning Aug. 12. ...
Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
Newsstand: Notre Dame baseball earns commitment from Michigan native
For the third time in three days, Notre Dame baseball and head coach Shawn Stiffler picked up a new pledge in the 2024 class. After commitments from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph’s Jayce Lee on Tuesday and Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn’s RJ Cromartie on Wednesday, Brenson “Bino” Watters out of Rochester Hills (Mich.) Adams committed on Thursday.
The Irish land Ausberry, talented linebacker commits to Notre Dame
Although recruiting seems to take a break for the Irish, this weekend has been set up to be a big one. The first portion of the potential commitments was Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. The six-foot-one-inch and 210-pound ‘backer went to Instagram live and verbally committed to Notre Dame over LSU,...
Central Ohio high school soccer teams prepare for early kickoff with Friday Night Futbol
A week before the 2021 postseason, the Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy girls soccer teams met in a non-league contest. It proved to be a productive method of preparation for both as the Patriots followed a 2-0 win over the Braves by earning a Division I regional runner-up finish and Olentangy was a district runner-up.
