WETM 18 News

No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
WKRC

Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford dropped from football schedules

DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio high school football: 2022 weekly schedule for Columbus and surrounding areas

The high school football season kicks off Aug. 18, but the ThisWeek sports staff already has begun its coverage. Sportswriter Michael Rich talked with numerous coaches about what it means to have a former head coach on staff as an assistant. Stories from our Friday Night Live 2022 Central Ohio High School Football Preview Guide will be posted beginning Aug. 12. ...
247Sports

Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame baseball earns commitment from Michigan native

For the third time in three days, Notre Dame baseball and head coach Shawn Stiffler picked up a new pledge in the 2024 class. After commitments from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph’s Jayce Lee on Tuesday and Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn’s RJ Cromartie on Wednesday, Brenson “Bino” Watters out of Rochester Hills (Mich.) Adams committed on Thursday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
