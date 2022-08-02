ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
piedmontexedra.com

City to continue analysis as it preps Housing Element

Acknowledging they may be pushing a March 2023 deadline to turn in a final Draft Sixth Cycle Housing Element document to the state, the City Council on Monday approved gathering yet more information about where to locate state-mandated housing, and how to best do it. After more than five hours...
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Corritone to leave Beach Elementary

After eight years at the helm in Piedmont, Beach Elementary Principal Michael Corritone will be leaving for a position as principal at Indian Valley Elementary School in the Walnut Creek School District. Corritone’s last day at Beach will be determined as “details of the transition get worked through for both...
PIEDMONT, CA
FOX40

Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
daystech.org

Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
FREMONT, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park

San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Crime Trends in South San Francisco

Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
