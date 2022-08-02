Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
Routt County Republicans: Let’s work together to protect our schools
After several tragic instances of school shootings over the years, America is appropriately focused on protecting our children and school staff by discussing measures to protect our schools. While recent school shootings have been the primary impetus for these discussions, school safety involves several elements to consider including gun policy...
Routt County Dems: Rep. Dylan Roberts is a champion for local small business
Here in our mountain communities, small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. They provide essential services to our residents, employ thousands of locals with good-paying jobs, and truly make the character of our communities. During the pandemic and through this uneven economic recovery, small businesses across the state —...
Letter: After 20 years in Steamboat, I would prohibit all STRs
I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years, and I think it’s pretty undeniable the changes that short term rentals have made on this community. I just feel that it’s utterly wrong in my heart and soul to allow corporations to short the market and take housing away from local families.
New Health and Human Services building to feature work by Routt County artists
Routt County is working on an effort to line the halls of the new Health and Human Services Building with locally produced pieces of art. Purchasing Director Julie Kennedy said the county is working with Steamboat Creates to pull together a request asking local artists to submit ideas for pieces in the building, which will eventually house the county’s Public Health and Human Services departments.
Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally
For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action. Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to...
From the Chamber: Chamber Insight
Our team is committed to sharing our work, successes, and advocacy efforts we do on behalf of the business community through a quarterly newsletter — Chamber Insight. The Steamboat Springs Chamber is proud to welcome our 32 new members who have joined us in 2022. Since seeing an increased percentage of businesses drop membership due to challenges faced in 2020 and 2021, we are rebuilding our membership.
Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park
The Routt County Board of Commissioners denied initial plans for a 26-unit subdivision in west Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that likely isn’t the end for the project. As proposed, Heritage Village would include 20 single-family homes and three duplexes in an area just west of Steamboat...
Coordinated spraying efforts help keep grasshoppers at bay
It was too late to do anything last August as hordes of grasshoppers made some roads in Routt County appear alive. The second half of 2021 was the hottest ever recorded in Colorado, and the dry, untilled soil across the county was ideal for the pests to lay their eggs.
‘A brand new idea’: TossBox offers fresh take on dumping trash
Last November, Eagle Valley resident Matt Donovan brought TossBox to Steamboat Springs, offering locals and visitors another option when it comes to trash disposal in the Yampa Valley. “You won’t find this anywhere else in the country. This is a brand new idea,” said Donovan, who worked in the waste...
Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will recognize 20 outstanding business and community leaders under age 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Tickets are $20 and include a celebration of each winner as well as...
Routt County dog bite numbers consistent, but considered high
During her 17 years working as an animal control officer in Routt County, Dawn Smith has seen 10 children bitten in the face by dogs. “Almost every time it was a preventable bite, people not paying attention,” Smith said. Dog bites reported within the city of Steamboat Springs and...
Letter: Way to go, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps
I would like to give a big shoutout to the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps team that has been working on the Fox Creek and Rita Valentine trail systems.
Releases from Stagecoach to Yampa River become more important as climate warms
Near the end of July, flows into Stagecoach Reservoir from the Yampa River dropped below 40 cubic feet per second for a few days. That threshold is important because it helps, in part, determine how much water flows out of the reservoir and continues downstream to Steamboat Springs. If the flow coming in is more than 40 cfs, then at least 40 cfs is usually discharged at the bottom of Stagecoach Dam.
Steamboat bids farewell to Father Ernest as he heads to Northglenn
This weekend, as Rev. Ernest Bayer leads Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, there is little doubt that he will focus on delivering a positive message to the parish he has led for 17 years. “He strongly believes in God’s merciful love for all of us, for...
Tales from the Tread: Rebuilt pioneer wagon on display
The Sam Utter family left Tracy, Iowa, in the fall of 1900 with nine people and two wagons. The family included my Grampa Sam, Gramma Louise and their seven kids, plus one on the way. They traveled to Pawn Creek, Oklahoma where Sam found employment constructing bridges for the highway department.
The Record, July 25-31
5:09 a.m. — Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a local restaurant on Angler’s Drive. Everything was fine. 7:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint involving loud music at a business on Indian Trails. The officer could not hear any music upon arrival. 7:52...
Library to screen new film ‘Things We Dare Not Do’
The Bud Werner Memorial Library will play host to a free community screening of “Things We Dare Not Do” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the library, the film comes from the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, where 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family.
Children’s coloring contest open through Aug. 15
The annual Crane Coloring Contest for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival is inviting children to submit their work now. The crane drawing was designed by local artist Sandy Poltorak. Copies are available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs, as well as the Hayden, Craig and Oak Creek libraries. The picture is also available for download at ColoradoCranes.org.
Bluegrass and Brews event brings family friendly fun to Hayden this weekend
Come to Dry Creek Park for “Bluegrass and Brews” Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hayden, with draft beer and wine for the adults and root beer floats for kiddos. The event, put on by Yampa Valley Entertainment and the town of Hayden, will feature a performance from Tara Rose and the Real Deal. The Colorado string band was formed in 2018, and features a bluegrass discography with a western flair.
Springer Tournee provides athletes a new motivation in Nordic competition
Several Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club ski jumping and Nordic combined athletes went to Park City, Utah, last week to compete in the 23rd annual Springer Tournee, which is one of the most popular summer skiing tournaments in the country. Fifteen club athletes with the SSWSC made the trip with...
