CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year

With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Major programs in the mix for Rivals100 DE Kamarion Franklin

LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. -- Kamarion Franklin has established himself as a top prospect in the class of 2024. Franklin put together a dominant sophomore campaign on film and has impressed in camp settings since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at 255 pounds,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Georgia Football: DawgsHQ 2022 Fall Camp Central

Georgia fans, get ready. It’s almost here. The Bulldogs are back in Athens and beginning their preparations for the 2022 football season with fall camp. And while Kirby Smart doesn’t like the phrase, we know you do. For the first time in 41 years, they’ll do as as the defending National Champions.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Photo view of Texas' first two practices of fall camp

Texas football is back in action this week with the Longhorns kicking off preseason training camp in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin, Texas. The second-year head coach and his staff will spend the next month getting their guys ready to roll as the Longhorns make their way towards the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Brent Venables
247Sports

Quick Quotes: Bryan Harsin opens preseason camp at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — Football is back on the Plains, as the Tigers are set to open preseason camp Friday. Players reported to campus for meetings Thursday. Bryan Harsin is set to meet with reporters at 3:15 p.m. CST to preview the start of camp. Follow along here for live...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Tech's Newcomers during Spring Camp

With the Texas Tech Football reporting for Fall Camp and Fall Media Day being tomorrow, it is time to start taking a closer look at Texas Tech Football. Of course I will be at as many viewing periods as possible and getting as many players as possible. Sometimes it is difficult to get photos of all the newcomers at practices, so I went back and reviewed the photos and found many of the newcomers that were here for spring camp. Of course I did not get photos of all the newcomers but I did get some.
LUBBOCK, TX

