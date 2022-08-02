Read on oklahoma.rivals.com
Billy Napier Provides First Gators Fall Camp Injury Report
Florida head coach Billy Napier shares the first update on injuries across the Florida Gators' roster in fall camp.
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Major programs in the mix for Rivals100 DE Kamarion Franklin
LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. -- Kamarion Franklin has established himself as a top prospect in the class of 2024. Franklin put together a dominant sophomore campaign on film and has impressed in camp settings since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at 255 pounds,...
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
5 players worth monitoring closely during fall camp
Football season is officially back at Clemson. The Tigers will open preseason camp with their first practice late this afternoon, exactly one month ahead of their season opener against Georgia Tech on Labor (...)
Georgia Football: DawgsHQ 2022 Fall Camp Central
Georgia fans, get ready. It’s almost here. The Bulldogs are back in Athens and beginning their preparations for the 2022 football season with fall camp. And while Kirby Smart doesn’t like the phrase, we know you do. For the first time in 41 years, they’ll do as as the defending National Champions.
Photo view of Texas' first two practices of fall camp
Texas football is back in action this week with the Longhorns kicking off preseason training camp in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin, Texas. The second-year head coach and his staff will spend the next month getting their guys ready to roll as the Longhorns make their way towards the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.
Jimmy Lindsey expects 'everyone' in defensive line room to make big jump during camp
South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey said that he was driving down Interstate-22 when get got the news. That’s when he got the call and found out Zacch Pickens elected to come back for another year. “It was a great feeling to know that we have him for...
WATCH: ShaDon Brown Fall Camp Day 4
West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media following day four of fall camp
Quick Quotes: Bryan Harsin opens preseason camp at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — Football is back on the Plains, as the Tigers are set to open preseason camp Friday. Players reported to campus for meetings Thursday. Bryan Harsin is set to meet with reporters at 3:15 p.m. CST to preview the start of camp. Follow along here for live...
WATCH: Tony Mathis Jr. Fall Camp Day 3
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. met with the media following day three of fall camp
Tech's Newcomers during Spring Camp
With the Texas Tech Football reporting for Fall Camp and Fall Media Day being tomorrow, it is time to start taking a closer look at Texas Tech Football. Of course I will be at as many viewing periods as possible and getting as many players as possible. Sometimes it is difficult to get photos of all the newcomers at practices, so I went back and reviewed the photos and found many of the newcomers that were here for spring camp. Of course I did not get photos of all the newcomers but I did get some.
