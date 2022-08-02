Read on segmentnext.com
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them
Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
'Never seen anything like it': Impeccably preserved Jurassic fish fossils found on UK farm
A farm in England was the unlikely source of a Jurassic jackpot: a treasure trove of 183 million-year-old fossils. On the outskirts of Gloucestershire in the Cotswolds, beneath soil that is currently trampled under the hooves of grazing cattle, researchers recently uncovered the fossilized remains of fish, giant marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs, squids, insects and other ancient animals dating to the early part of the Jurassic period (201.3 million to 145 million years ago).
30 Million-Year-Old Flower Preserved with a Wasp in Amber Hides a Gruesome Secret
A little blossom that bloomed 30 million years back apparently seems to be alive and well nowadays, locked within an unventilated amber tomb with just a delicate hornet - likewise frozen solid - for companionship. 30-Million-Year-Old Flower. As per recent research released June 16 in the journal Historical Biology, seeing...
‘Weird, wonderful’: rare dig at Arthur’s Stone writes new story of neolithic site
High above one of western Britain’s loveliest valleys, the silence is broken by the sound of gentle digging, scraping and brushing, along with bursts of excited chatter as another ancient feature is revealed or a curious visitor stops by to find out what is going on. This summer archaeologists...
Footprints Belonging to Two Dinosaurs That Roamed the Sichuan Province Discovered Outside Chinese Diner
Imagine sitting down to eat in the courtyard of an outdoor restaurant and observing something out of the ordinary. In this case, a customer at a Chinese restaurant noticed what was later confirmed to be footprints belonging to two dinosaurs that roamed the Sichuan Province during the Cretaceous period.
Cave Explorers Discover the Deepest Known Cave in Australia
Last Saturday, a party of investigators found 'Delta Variant', a 401-meter-deep tunnel in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet underground complex inside the Junee-Florentine karst region. Australia's Deepest Known Cave. Underground scientists have navigated what is now Australia's deepest existing cave. Its profundity is roughly 4 meters greater than that of its predecessor,...
The curious case of an endangered wildcat and a disappearing fruit tree
To anyone with an interest in the fate of the world’s wildlife, it’s a familiar story: Bringing back predators like wolves and wildcats is crucial to re-wilding ecosystems. The most famous example might be the return of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and its ripple effect on other species, including plants. The wolves’ presence after 70 years forced elk herds in certain areas to start moving again, which then gave the willow and aspen they had over-browsed a chance to regrow. That, in turn, provided beavers with enough sticks and logs to make a comeback of their own—from eight colonies in 1953 to 100 colonies today.
Meet the tiny Patagonian monito that is a 'living fossil' from the ancient past
The monito del monte, a marsupial in Patagonia, has the ability to slow down its bodily functions to survive winters. Studying this process could help scientists understand human metabolism and come up with solutions for long-haul space travel.
Rare White Giraffe Spotted In Tanzania
This stunning giraffe has not been photoshopped, she’s real! Omo, the 15-month-old beauty whose skin looks as if it was bleached, is suffering from leucism. It’s a condition that results in a partial loss of pigmentation. She was spotted in Tarangire National Park in Tanzania by Dr Derek...
9 Stolen Monkeys Rescued and Released in the Rainforest
A group of nine spider monkeys was rescued from an illegal zoo in Peru and released back into the rainforest. The spider monkeys had likely spent most, if not all, of their lives at the zoo, according to Animal Defenders International (ADI), one of the groups that helped save the monkeys. They were illegally trafficked in the wild and bred to entertain zoo visitors.
New Anemone Species Acts As A Fabulous Hat For Hermit Crabs
Have you ever loved a fashion accessory so much that you would die without it? The hermit crab Pagurodofleinia doederleini certainly understands the sentiment, as it was recently discovered that its survival depends on a new-to-science anemone that it wears as a hat that serves in both fashion and function.
