ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Clothing#Alcoholic#Southern New England
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC News

Heat kills more in U.S. each year than any other extreme weather event

When it comes to weather-related hazards in the United States, extreme heat is exacting a stark toll. Across the country, heat causes more deaths each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. That dominance has also persisted over decades, with heat-related fatalities dwarfing deaths from tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and other weather hazards over the past 30 years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: why summer nights are getting hotter

During the UK heatwave a couple of weeks ago, the headlines focused on the daytime temperature peak, which climbed to an unprecedented 40.3C (104.5F) in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. But for many people it was the stifling night-time heat that brought the most discomfort, with temperatures remaining above 20C in many areas, and a record-breaking night-time low of 25.9C recorded at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Extreme heat can be dangerous for kids, experts warn

With more record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for parts of the country, public health experts are cautioning that children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults are — even more so when they're on the athletic field, living without air conditioning, or waiting in a parked car. Cases...
KIDS
Popular Science

How to protect your children during heat waves

This article was originally featured on KHN. After more than a week of record-breaking temperatures across much of the country, public health experts are cautioning that children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults are—even more so when they’re on the athletic field, living without air conditioning, or waiting in a parked car.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy