‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
Heat kills more in U.S. each year than any other extreme weather event
When it comes to weather-related hazards in the United States, extreme heat is exacting a stark toll. Across the country, heat causes more deaths each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. That dominance has also persisted over decades, with heat-related fatalities dwarfing deaths from tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and other weather hazards over the past 30 years.
Beloved UK giant-vegetable gardener describes getting heat exhaustion while stranded in record-high temperatures
Gerald Stratford, an internet-famous retiree who grows giant vegetables, got stranded in a record heat wave. Stuck on a UK train platform for hours, the gardener developed symptoms of heat exhaustion. Heat-related illness can be dangerous, even deadly. Stratford described six hours of sweat and nausea. Gerald Stratford left his...
As Drought Sets in Across Texas, Expect a Bumpy Tubing Season
What’s not to love about tubing the river? Hot sun and cold water, fun with friends, and time spent outdoors—plus a brutal sunburn if you’re unlucky. It’s a classic summer pastime in Texas for a reason. But in 2022, your float trip down the river might look a little different.
Weatherwatch: why summer nights are getting hotter
During the UK heatwave a couple of weeks ago, the headlines focused on the daytime temperature peak, which climbed to an unprecedented 40.3C (104.5F) in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. But for many people it was the stifling night-time heat that brought the most discomfort, with temperatures remaining above 20C in many areas, and a record-breaking night-time low of 25.9C recorded at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire.
Extreme heat continues to hit the nation with nearly 90 million Americans under a heat advisory
Nearly 90 million Americans are under a heat advisory while more than 100 million have experienced extreme heat alerts for eight out of the last 16 days. As many as 54.7 million Americans will be in areas with dangerous heat levels on Thursday, meaning temperatures from 103 to 124 degrees where heat cramps or exhaustion is likely.
Extreme heat can be dangerous for kids, experts warn
With more record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for parts of the country, public health experts are cautioning that children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults are — even more so when they're on the athletic field, living without air conditioning, or waiting in a parked car. Cases...
How to protect your children during heat waves
This article was originally featured on KHN. After more than a week of record-breaking temperatures across much of the country, public health experts are cautioning that children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults are—even more so when they’re on the athletic field, living without air conditioning, or waiting in a parked car.
