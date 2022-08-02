The UK’s Favorite Coffee Shop Opens Its First US Location In Atlanta

Read on secretatlanta.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Iconic toy store Toys 'R' Us is planning to make a comeback all across the US with in-store shops at every Macy’s
Toys R Us Manchester, CTMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0. “We hope Toys “R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys “R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.
McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm
A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
McDonald's Customers Should Prepare For This 'Ambitious' Change Coming To Restaurants Soon
Whether it’s spotting golden arches from miles away or holding on to that red box of french fries, the branding and packaging of McDonald’s have always been pretty iconic. As a matter of fact, the fast food chain recently announced that they have “ambitious goals around sustainable packaging,” and it’s something customers should definitely look forward to.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
Does Subway Really Have More Locations Than McDonald's?
McDonald's claims to sell deliciously juicy Burgers, while Subway claims to sell fresh sandwiches made from healthy produce: when it comes to the fast-food spectrum, these two chains couldn't be farther apart from each other. And yet, there has been a bit of unexpected controversy connected to these very different restaurants. You may have heard that Subway has more chains across the world than the golden arched giant, which, in turn, may also have you confused.
Chipotle is raising prices again and customers could be asked to pay up to a dollar more per burrito in some locations
Chipotle plans to raise prices in August "in the mid to high single digits." This amounts to between 50 cents and $1.10 per an entree in most markets. Chipotle sales continue to grow, and customers don't seem bothered by growing prices. Chipotle just announced plans to raise prices again in...
Motley Fool
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in Atlanta
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer fined £50 after spending two hours in restaurant
A McDonald's customer who says he said he spent almost two hours in one of the chain's restaurants was shocked to get a £50 parking fine. He said he had tucked into a meal and extra drinks before heading home, only later receiving a fine for breaching the car park's time limit.
Caribou Coffee's Erin Newkirk On How They Plan To Dominate The Coffee Industry - Exclusive Interview
If you live in the American Midwest, chances are good that you're familiar with Caribou Coffee. However, even if you're not that familiar with the brand, it's likely that you will be soon. The decades-old coffee company with a focus on sustainability and clean label products is preparing to "dominate the coffee industry," according to PR reps, with brand-new offerings, unique retail locations, and more.
CNBC
Taco Bell says its Mexican Pizza will be back in September
Mexican Pizza will be returning as a permanent menu item on September 15, according to Taco Bell. The chain, owned by Yum Brands, pulled the item in 2020, before a failed comeback this May. Mexican Pizza will be returning as a permanent menu item at Taco Bell on September 15,...
12tomatoes.com
How A Model Spent $1800 On A Subway Sandwich
If you’ve never had the opportunity to eat a Subway sandwich before, it really is worth trying. The motto of the food chain, “Eat Fresh,” puts them somewhere between a fast food restaurant and a healthy food option. It also seems as if their sandwiches may come...
An Atlanta Entrepreneur Spends Over $8K In A Day & TikTok Has So Many Feelings About It
An Atlanta woman shared a "day in the life" video where she spent more than $8,000 and TikTok users have so much to say about it. In a viral video captioned "How Much I Spend In A Day" which amassed more than 1.8 million views, entrepreneur and content creator Summer Reign Henning (@_reignland on TikTok) shared a snippet from her daily routine and a quick insight into her spending habits.
