Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions

Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church to host backpack giveaway
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Friday, Aug. 12th. There will also be live music, face painting, free haircuts, and more.
Pet of the week: 8/4
Meet the Pet of the Week Barney from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Barney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Mossman’s Fish and Chips expects to serve its millionth order in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mossman family and crew has been serving their fish and chips to Bakersfield since 1952 and over the past 72 years they have sold more than 990,000 orders, according to Mossman’s. They sell an average of a thousand orders of fish and chips a week, according to Mossman’s. Using this […]
PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special
As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
Thousands attend 2022 Ready-Set Back-2-School event in Bakersfield
School supplies, backpacks, and food are among those back-to-school necessities. And all of that was available to children at the Kern County Museum just ahead of the school year.
Talbots clothing store at The Marketplace temporarily closed but will reopen, owner says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite online rumors, the owner of Talbots told 17 News the store is not closing. `7 News received messages from viewers saying they tried to return items to the store, but were met with a closed sign on the door. Talbot’s Manager Ramona Tuscher says the store was recently hit hard […]
Crumbl Cookies opening second Bakersfield location Aug. 12
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those longing for mint brownie or strawberry ice cream bar cookies are in luck — Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Bakersfield location on Friday, Aug. 12. The new store in the Gosford Village Shopping Mall is locally owned and operated by Patrick and Katie Moradkhani and will be open from […]
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)
Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
Geico closing offices in California, including in Bakersfield
If you're a customer of Geico you'll no longer be able to get help in person in California after the company closed all its offices, including the one in Bakersfield.
The City of Bakersfield to host a job fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting their first job fair on Aug. 26, according to the city. The job fair is to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House at Mill Creek Park, according to the city. Full-time and temporary positions are available. The city says, […]
'Purple cow' theory part of lesson plan on innovation
Standard Middle School hosted hundreds of program leaders and site managers from schools throughout Kern County on Thursday. The learning goal? Helping these educators become a “purple cow.”
kernvalleysun.com
Sacred Heart Tattoo in Lake Isabella offers 'a different vibe'
For some people, tattoos used to be taboo or reserved for the young, but they’re more socially acceptable now. Jake Surber, owner of Sacred Heart Tattoo at 6431 Lake Isabella Blvd., said he has many customers who are over 50 years old. About 100 people lined up at noon...
Go Backpacking
Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California
Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
kernvalleysun.com
Keepers of the Kern: Still working to keep Kern River clean
Rex Hinkey, one of the founders of Keepers of the Kern, was at the recent meeting on the fish hatchery. He talked about when he and his sister, Barbara, started the Keepers back in 2013. For eight years, their volunteers successfully partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
southkernsol.org
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
