Fleming County, KY

Fleming holds inaugural student-athlete leadership conference

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
Motivational speaker Harold Dennis Jr. speaks during the inaugural Fleming County student-athlete leadership conference on Tuesday. (Larry Gooding)

High school athletics play a big part in people’s lives.

They can shape who you are and will be as a human being, build lifelong friendships and mentors and bring communities together.

Fleming County High School wanted to help share that message to their own as they held an inaugural student-athlete leadership conference the past two days at the high school.

The goal was to inform the student-athlete with guest speakers that have experience at the high school and college level, whether it be in Division I all the way down to Division III and the NAIA levels.

Speakers included former Mason County football coach David Buchanan, Fleming County alum and former UK football player Pat Porter, KHSAA Assistant Commissioner Sarah Bridenbaugh, numerous doctors and was closed out by motivational speaker Harold Dennis Jr., who played football at University of Kentucky and survived the bus crash in 1988 in Carrolton.

“We wanted to give the kids some real life experiences for people that have kind of been there, done that,” Panthers Athletic Director Brian Teter said. “But we touched on a little bit of everything. They got to hear from people at the Division I level, Division II, Division III and NAIA. They got to hear about academics, what it takes to be successful to go to a small school or to go to a big Division I school. We had medical people here, we had a dietitian here. So we were just trying to give them all the possible resources to improve their experiences as an athlete here.”

Each speaker shared some of their personal experiences of how they got where they are today and wanted to send messages to the athletes of how to be leaders, how to influence others, treat and replenish your body and how to find that determination of what you want to do, whether on the playing field or off of it.

“This is something I think we definitely want to do and we’ll just grow it hopefully,” Teter said.

It closed on Tuesday with Dennis Jr’s story of how he survived the deadliest drunk driving accident in US history when he and a bus load of primarily 66 kids were coming back from Kings Island on their way back home to Radcliffe.

Dennis Jr. was one of 39 survivors, 27 others losing their lives on the night of May 14, 1988. He was 14 at the time and suffered third degree burns from the fiery crash. He went on to be a star soccer player at North Hardin High School and then play at the University of Louisville, but still felt empty after accomplishing his goal of playing Division I soccer.

His friend that sat next to him on the bus didn’t survive the crash and was big into football.

Dennis Jr. decided it was his determination to play football.

He originally walked on to UK as a kicker, but once then coach Bill Curry saw his speed, he turned into a receiver.

Dennis Jr. has been honored with numerous awards and got to carry the torch during the 1996 Olympic Relay on the way to Atlanta.

He’s also been featured in People Magazine and Sports Illustrated.

His story can be seen in the documentary called theimpactmovie.com.

