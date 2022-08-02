Feldhaus, Owens get wins, Royals win Cooper Classic

Mason County won the Cooper Classic on Wednesday at Lassing Pointe. The Royals shot a 301 led by Jake Feldhaus who shot a 71 and earned medalist honors for his first career high school victory. (Mason County Boys Golf Twitter)

Grant Owens picked up medalist honors on Monday for his second win of the season at the Ashland Invitational, Jake Feldhaus got his first career win on Tuesday at the Cooper Classic as the Royals also took home the team title.

Owens shot an even-par 72 at Bellefonte Country Club, the Royals finishing runner-up as a team with a score of 305. He finished a stroke ahead of Feldhaus, who ended up in third after East Carter’s Titus McGlone defeated Feldhaus in a playoff.

Rounding out the scoring on Monday was Trey Cracraft and Noah Gardner with 80’s, Quin Grooms with an 83.

Russell finished with a 299 to take first, the team that looks to be the top competition for the Royals in the 12th Region this season.

The Royals earned first on Tuesday at Lassing Pointe with a team score of 301 led by Feldhaus’ 71. It’s the first career victory for the Royals freshman, who won by three strokes over Tates Creek’s Wesley Goode.

Quin Grooms carded a 76, Trey Cracraft and Noah Gardner with 77’s while Grant Owens finished with a 78.

The 301 topped the 17-team field by 21 strokes, Ryle finishing with a 322.

Grooms tied for third, Gardner and Cracraft tying for fifth, Owens in eighth as all four finished in the top 10. It was the first tournament all season where the five cleared 80 on the day.

The Royals have won four of the first six tournaments they’ve played in, finishing runner-up in the two others.

Owens has two medalist honors, Feldhaus and Cracraft with one apiece.

Feldhaus had been on the brink of his first career victory, finishing second on Saturday at the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational at Maysville Country Club and third on Monday at Bellefonte.

On Tuesday, he broke through for the first of what could be many victories to come in the future.

The Royals are back in action on Wednesday as they play in the OrthoCincy Highlands Invitational at AJ Jolly Golf Course. It’s the third of four straight days of tournaments, closing out their week on Thursday at the Beechwood Invitational at Hickory Sticks.