Kodiak Cakes donates proceeds from limited-edition products to grizzly bear, wildlife conservation

Sailing season is in full swing and accessories brand Sea Bags is reining in the benefits. In fact, despite continued inflationary pressures that have caused many consumers to rethink their spending habits, the Portland, Maine-based brand — which makes handmade, sustainable bags and other home decor, such as outdoor pillows and doormats from recycled sails — has grown during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 29 MINUTES AGO