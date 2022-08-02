ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Leads This Gleefully Overloaded, High-Speed Battle Royale

Click here to read the full article. The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pull off a cartoonishly over-the-top action movie, in which half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and otherwise perforate each other’s pretty little faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash. It’s a high-stakes game of hot potato, choreographed and executed by “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, in which a self-deprecating Brat Pitt wears a bucket hat and oversized specs, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play bickering “twin” hitmen Lemon...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Joey King spent 3 hours a day on ‘Bullet Train’ accent

It’s not hard to sell the public on an action movie starring Brad Pitt, and it looks like Bullet Train is on track to be the last big movie of the summer. The new film stars Pitt and American actress Joey King, who recently revealed that she spent around three hours a day perfecting a British accent for the movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Collider

'Bullet Train' Cast and Character Guide: Here's the Star-Studded Passenger List of the Action Thriller

The highly-anticipated Bullet Train is a new movie by David Leitch that features a star-studded ensemble. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and focuses on a trained killer known as Ladybug. His mission is to retrieve a mysterious briefcase that is onboard a bullet train leaving Tokyo. However, he is subsequently held up when he discovers several other assassins on board who have suspiciously similar objectives. They all soon realize that their very presence on the train is no coincidence and each of them begins to wonder who might actually be pulling the strings. As the train gets closer to its destination, it becomes anyone's game as they must all use their killer instincts to survive and make it to the final stop.
MOVIES
ABC News

Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny and more cast members dish on new film 'Bullet Train'

The cast of "Bullet Train," including star Brad Pitt, appeared on "Good Morning America" Thursday to discuss their new film, which hits theaters on Friday. Pitt was joined by Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny), Joey King and Hiroyuki Sanada to chat about the David Leitch-directed movie, which is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch Breaks Down Filming the Movie on a Soundstage and Landing Brad Pitt

With Bullet Train opening in theaters later this week, I recently got to speak with director David Leitch about making his fantastic new movie. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Bullet Train was adapted from the Japanese mystery-fiction book Bullet Train written by Kōtarō Isaka, the Japanese best-selling and award-winning novelist. Just like the novel, the movie takes place in Japan on the titular bullet train on a trip from Tokyo to Morioka. On the train there are a number of assassins whose assignments are very much interconnected, though they don’t know this until things start to go haywire when the assassins start trying to kill each other.
MOVIES
