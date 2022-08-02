Read on www.talkingwithtami.com
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Leads This Gleefully Overloaded, High-Speed Battle Royale
Click here to read the full article. The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pull off a cartoonishly over-the-top action movie, in which half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and otherwise perforate each other’s pretty little faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash. It’s a high-stakes game of hot potato, choreographed and executed by “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, in which a self-deprecating Brat Pitt wears a bucket hat and oversized specs, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play bickering “twin” hitmen Lemon...
'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out during a stunt
Aaron Taylor-Johnson told Variety at the LA premiere of "Bullet Train" on Monday that he had to get stitches after the injury on set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joey King spent 3 hours a day on ‘Bullet Train’ accent
It’s not hard to sell the public on an action movie starring Brad Pitt, and it looks like Bullet Train is on track to be the last big movie of the summer. The new film stars Pitt and American actress Joey King, who recently revealed that she spent around three hours a day perfecting a British accent for the movie.
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Speeds Towards $30 Million Debut After $4.6 Million at Thursday Box Office
Sony’s Bullet Train has signaled its arrival at the box office with a strong $4.6 million in Thursday previews. The film began screening after 3 p.m. at 3,596 locations, and is probably the last tentpole of the summer movie season. It’ll expand to around 4,300 theaters by Friday.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Collider
'Bullet Train' Cast and Character Guide: Here's the Star-Studded Passenger List of the Action Thriller
The highly-anticipated Bullet Train is a new movie by David Leitch that features a star-studded ensemble. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and focuses on a trained killer known as Ladybug. His mission is to retrieve a mysterious briefcase that is onboard a bullet train leaving Tokyo. However, he is subsequently held up when he discovers several other assassins on board who have suspiciously similar objectives. They all soon realize that their very presence on the train is no coincidence and each of them begins to wonder who might actually be pulling the strings. As the train gets closer to its destination, it becomes anyone's game as they must all use their killer instincts to survive and make it to the final stop.
ABC News
Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny and more cast members dish on new film 'Bullet Train'
The cast of "Bullet Train," including star Brad Pitt, appeared on "Good Morning America" Thursday to discuss their new film, which hits theaters on Friday. Pitt was joined by Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny), Joey King and Hiroyuki Sanada to chat about the David Leitch-directed movie, which is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in an upcoming remake of the 1989 action hit Road House. Gyllenhaal was cast in the film's starring role alongside Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen. Road House is slated to...
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch Breaks Down Filming the Movie on a Soundstage and Landing Brad Pitt
With Bullet Train opening in theaters later this week, I recently got to speak with director David Leitch about making his fantastic new movie. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Bullet Train was adapted from the Japanese mystery-fiction book Bullet Train written by Kōtarō Isaka, the Japanese best-selling and award-winning novelist. Just like the novel, the movie takes place in Japan on the titular bullet train on a trip from Tokyo to Morioka. On the train there are a number of assassins whose assignments are very much interconnected, though they don’t know this until things start to go haywire when the assassins start trying to kill each other.
Who plays The White Death in Bullet Train? Every cameo explained
Speeding through every familiar face and cameo in Bullet Train
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
'Bullet Train' Red Carpet Video Interviews with Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry & More
Brad Pitt, Bryan Tyree Henry, Joey King, director David Leitch and more speak with CinemaBlend at the red carpet world premiere of the year’s biggest blockbuster, 'Bullet Train.'
AOL Corp
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
NME
‘Bullet Train’ review: Brad Pitt powers a pacy Tarantinoesque thriller
Pulp Fiction has a lot to answer for. Anyone who remembers the legion of wannabe Tarantino knock-offs it spawned will get a stab of nostalgia going into Bullet Train – a film that really, really wants to be your new favourite cult classic. Muddying the mix with nods to...
