The highly-anticipated Bullet Train is a new movie by David Leitch that features a star-studded ensemble. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and focuses on a trained killer known as Ladybug. His mission is to retrieve a mysterious briefcase that is onboard a bullet train leaving Tokyo. However, he is subsequently held up when he discovers several other assassins on board who have suspiciously similar objectives. They all soon realize that their very presence on the train is no coincidence and each of them begins to wonder who might actually be pulling the strings. As the train gets closer to its destination, it becomes anyone's game as they must all use their killer instincts to survive and make it to the final stop.

