numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers News: LA Trades Former All-Star to Seattle Mariners for Cash
Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb has been traded to the Seattle Mariners.
Farhan Zaidi, Giants caught in no-man's land after MLB Trade Deadline
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
Travis Jankowski, claimed by Seattle off waivers from Mets, grateful for stint in Queens
“I wish I could have done more to stay there, but to be able to go back to New York, where my career really took off in college, it was awesome to be able to play there again,” Jankowski told Newsday after arriving on Tuesday.
Mariners add outfielder Travis Jankowski to roster
The Seattle Mariners added outfielder Travis Jankowski to the roster Tuesday, one day after he was claimed off waivers from
Mariners get first look at new ace Luis Castillo vs. Yankees
When Luis Castillo dazzled at Yankee Stadium for the Cincinnati Reds on July 14, it was viewed as an audition
ESPN
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer dealt to Boston Red Sox after rejecting Washington Nationals trade
The Boston Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer on Tuesday when the San Diego Padres first baseman, according to sources, vetoed a move to the Washington Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star with the Kansas City Royals,...
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh on bench for Mariners' Wednesday matinee
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory, but he will take a seat following three straight starts. Luis Torrens will catch for Luis Castillo and hit eighth in Wednesday's finale.
Yardbarker
Tucker Davidson Joining Rotation, Starting Sunday Vs. Mariners
Starting pitcher Tucker Davidson was one of the premier acquisitions by the Los Angeles Angels at this week’s trade deadline. He was sent to the Angels from the Atlanta Braves — along with reliever Jesse Chavez — in exchange for closer Raisel Iglesias. Davidson is the Angels’...
Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game
Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
