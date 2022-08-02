ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh on bench for Mariners' Wednesday matinee

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory, but he will take a seat following three straight starts. Luis Torrens will catch for Luis Castillo and hit eighth in Wednesday's finale.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Tucker Davidson Joining Rotation, Starting Sunday Vs. Mariners

Starting pitcher Tucker Davidson was one of the premier acquisitions by the Los Angeles Angels at this week’s trade deadline. He was sent to the Angels from the Atlanta Braves — along with reliever Jesse Chavez — in exchange for closer Raisel Iglesias. Davidson is the Angels’...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game

Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA

