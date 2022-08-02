Motorist lodged on weapons charge

Read on www.examiner.org
Bellefontaine Examiner
Three men lodged in jail
David J. Williams, 42, of 214 Pratt St., Apt. 6, was charged Aug. 4 with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and lodged the Logan County Jail on charges of persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department first encountered Williams...
peakofohio.com
Williams resists arrest; charged with OVI
A drunk Bellefontaine man resisted arrest and was charged with OVI late Wednesday night around 11 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Park Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers found David Williams, 42, yelling and cursing. He was uncooperative and...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Man lodged for domestic violence
Kane M. Kuhn, 24, of 7827 County Road 54, Lewistown, was charged with domestic violence related to an incident at his residence Thursday evening. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11:25 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies met with Kuhn’s wife,...
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
Grand jury rules deputy justified in shooting man with pellet gun
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury ruled a Union County deputy was justified when he shot and killed a 33-year-old man. Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Matejko shot and killed Matthew Todhunter on May 30 after authorities received several 911 calls from people saying Todhunter was in their home with a gun, according to […]
Vandalia police arrest man with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition
VANDALIA — Investigators arrested a man last week after they say he broke into a trucking company. When officers showed up, they found he had hundreds of rounds of ammunition and guns. On July 28, Vandalia Police responded to a trucking company in the 7600 Poe Avenue on reports...
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday
A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man arrested on felony weapons charge
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony weapons charge following a traffic stop early Sunday morning just before 3 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police stopped Forest Robinson, 23, after he committed several traffic violations. Officers noticed signs of impairment. Robinson was asked for his driver's license and when he leaned back...
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
No charges for homeowner who killed ex-boyfriend breaking in
Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the man for the incident on Sunday, July 31 that led to the death of 22-year-old James Rayl.
Springfield PD warns of ATV, recreational vehicle thefts
Owners are encouraged to take extra precautions in securing their vehicles. Police said they should take photos of their property and record the make, model and VIN of the vehicle in case of theft.
First trial date set in murder of Lima man
LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Police: 10 arrests made in connection to mail thefts in Kettering
KETTERING — As police continue to make arrests in the mail theft cases plaguing area communities, thieves continue to break in to post office drop boxes. Kettering police told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek the department has more than doubled its arrests since May. We previously reported the...
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
