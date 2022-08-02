Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
inkfreenews.com
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy Gerber
Dorothy Mae Gerber, 91, Syracuse, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. She married Donald E. Gerber Sr.; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Gary L. Gerber and Sandra P. Mente; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is...
inkfreenews.com
Joyce Douglas
Joyce F. Douglas, 86, Churubusco, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 19, 1936. She married Doug; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary...
inkfreenews.com
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Diane Adams; she survives. He was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Marta Lopez
Marta Lopez, 76, Ligonier, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Ligonier. She was born Aug. 10, 1945. She married Jose De Jesus Lucero in 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Jorge Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Guadalupe Lucero, Jesus Lucero, Laura Lucero...
inkfreenews.com
Wine Tasting Featuring Fruit Wills Winery Tuesday In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022, downtown, sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business. The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to [email protected] There is a $10 event fee.
inkfreenews.com
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Millington — UPDATED
Jerry L. Millington, 84, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 11, 1938. He married Glenda Egner on May 24, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by children, Debbie (Doug) Marburger, Carolyn (Richard) Neff and Roger (Heather) Millington; seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth Layman
Elizabeth J. Layman, 56, Peru, died at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Nov. 23, 1965. She is survived by her siblings, Herschel (Jamie) Layman, Shelley (Michael) Bullins and Penny (Kevin) Wohlford, all of Peru and Doug (Barb) Roberts, Yuma, Ariz. Grandstaff-Hentgen...
inkfreenews.com
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
Comments / 0