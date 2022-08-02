ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

1039waynefm.com

There’s lots to do at Open Streets this year…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Open Streets Fort Wayne has announced the list of over 100 activities that will be offered on Sunday, August 7, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. The free, community, people-powered event will provide participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor.
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Man facing charges after chase in Steuben County

STEUBEN CO, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Steuben County man is facing charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase Tuesday morning. The chase prompted a three-hour search in Pleasant Lake. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of Hudson, Indiana,...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
1039waynefm.com

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – U.S. Congresswoman Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski is among four people who were killed in an Elkhart County crash. A car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV that Walorski was in. Two of her staff members, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
1039waynefm.com

Humane Fort Wayne, NBC look to ‘clear the shelter’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation through August 31. This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo-owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare.
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Weeklong event aims to boost shopping local in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – There’s a push to shop local get hunting in Waynedale. “Shop Waynedale” was announced this week. It is a weeklong event that boasts big discounts at local businesses, a Scavenger Hunt, and a Passport Stamp game. The grand prize drawing for a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Local musicians hold free multicultural family & children’s concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Bringing the many cultures in Fort Wayne together through the magic of music, Musical Conexion will be headlining two bilingual and interactive family and children’s concerts (ages 2-7 yrs) later this summer and again in the fall during Hispanic Heritage Month. Musical Conexion...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

“Unparalleled” rock & roll memorabilia collection up for auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, August 6th at 10 am, a massive rock memorabilia collection, curated and owned by legendary Ft. Wayne radio broadcaster Doc West, will be auctioned at Bartkus Auctioneers – 11595 E. State Rd 205 in Laotto, IN. Online bidding has already begun.
LAOTTO, IN
1039waynefm.com

Boys & Girls Club future soccer stars get a big boost

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Last week, youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne were joined by Fort Wayne FC and its owner, internationally renowned soccer player and Fort Wayne native, DaMarcus Beasley, to celebrate a $20,000 contribution by Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation in support of the soccer training program.
FORT WAYNE, IN

