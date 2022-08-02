Parking Lot Closed at Madison Park

The parking lot at Madison Park will be closed starting Wednesday, August 3 through Thursday, August 4, 2022, to use for construction equipment installing the new restroom facility. The park remains open during the construction activity and parking is available on the street. The parking lot will reopen to the public on Friday August 5, 2022. Madison Park is located at 1528 S. Standard Avenue in the City of Santa Ana.

If you have any questions, please contact Gilbert Castillo at (714) 647-5647. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.