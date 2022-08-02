Read on www.hmbreview.com
Related
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County 1992 cold case murder closed after suspect dies in Merced Co.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the closing of a 30-year-old murder case after investigators determined the lone suspect they were seeking had died elsewhere in the state earlier this year. Gregory Marc Riviera had been sought in the killing of Juliette Rivera, a 25-year-old woman who...
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge. At about 1:50 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of A Street and S Broadway, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The...
KMJ
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
turlockcitynews.com
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING TAKES PLACE IN NORTHWEST TURLOCK NEIGHBORHOOD TUESDAY NIGHT
On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 11:05 pm, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Crowell Rd, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found around ten 9mm shell casings lying in the roadway on Crowell Rd...
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
CBS News
Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area
MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person. The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property.
turlockcitynews.com
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
athleticbusiness.com
Pyro Vandals Plague Parks Facilities in Modesto
Parks officials in a California community said they are hoping to promote positive uses of its amenities and facilities after multiple fires in recent years have destroyed public property. The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods department said an early morning fire July 21 that burned down the American...
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
turlockcitynews.com
Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests
At about 10:12 pm Thursday night, Turlock Police investigators near Arco AMPM, 2219 Lander Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle in the parking lot which was occupied by a man they recognized to have a felony warrant, so they got out with it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s two...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested on Felony Warrant After Telling Security Guard He Was Wanted
At about 5:28 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at 1465 Atlanta Court, Turlock, after a security guard for the property had been flagged down by a man in a vehicle parked in front of the business claiming that he was wanted.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]
Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication After Tampering with Park Drinking Fountain
At about 4:20 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had been seen tampering with a drinking fountain. Officers arrived on scene and detained Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock in handcuffs after...
losgatan.com
Police told of 6-hr pool party on Longmeadow Dr.; man reported for playing piano ‘with a lot of trash around him’ (Police Blotter, July 17-23)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of July 17-23. • A caller reported a loud party had been going on for more than four hours on Daves Avenue at 12:44am. • A man was reportedly standing on Highway 17 near Highway 85 with...
Comments / 0