KMPH.com

61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence

Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
KMJ

Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop

At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
turlockcitynews.com

Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
athleticbusiness.com

Pyro Vandals Plague Parks Facilities in Modesto

Parks officials in a California community said they are hoping to promote positive uses of its amenities and facilities after multiple fires in recent years have destroyed public property. The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods department said an early morning fire July 21 that burned down the American...
turlockcitynews.com

Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests

At about 10:12 pm Thursday night, Turlock Police investigators near Arco AMPM, 2219 Lander Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle in the parking lot which was occupied by a man they recognized to have a felony warrant, so they got out with it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s two...
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]

Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
