Judge won't issue gag order in Alex Murdaugh double-murder case

Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in South Carolina
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh
Even as disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing charges of killing his wife and younger son, other homicide investigations, criminal cases and civil suits surrounding him and his family continue to move forward. On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, who appeared to speak frantically and...
Beyond Criminal Headlines: Riley Benson on the Murdaugh investigations
It has been over a year since Alex Murdaugh told police he arrived home at his family’s expansive estate in Islandton, South Carolina, and discovered the lifeless bodies of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh had been shot to death with two...
Orangeburg County couple suing after encounter with police officers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg couple is suing the Towns of Holly Hill and Santee after they say they were forced out of their house in the middle of the night at gunpoint, handcuffed, and held unlawfully law enforcement. The couple’s attorney says they want answers nearly two years later. “Mr. Glover and Ms. […]
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
3 men sought revenge by shooting up party at North Charleston apartments, records say
NORTH CHARLESTON — After gunfire injured a woman at an apartment complex in North Charleston, the woman's brother and two other men quickly sought revenge, opening fire at a party held only a few miles down the road an hour later, according to newly filed court records. Kendall Ancrum...
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
2 men arrested in teen's shooting at North Charleston apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a teen boy's fatal shooting earlier this year at an apartment complex. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, and Antonio Odom, 24, were booked Aug. 3 into the Charleston County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. The men...
Photos: FBI Hostage Rescue Team conducts training in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week. Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands. The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty […]
Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
CPD: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday arrested a woman who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to the report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments...
