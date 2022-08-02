Deebo Samuel contract: How rushing incentives could impact earnings of 49ers WR

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO