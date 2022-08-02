Deebo Samuel contract: How rushing incentives could impact earnings of 49ers WR

Read on ng-sportingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL・
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NFL・
Chicago Bears sign Trevon Coley and Davontae Harris
The Bears signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and cornerback Davontae Harris on Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and
Yardbarker
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers tight end tears ACL
The San Francisco 49ers have had another player go down with a serious injury during training camp. This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball. First reported by Mercury News reporter Cam Inman, scans revealed that tight end Jordan Matthews tore his ACL and will be going on injured reserve. Matthews went down without contact while running a route. Matthews joins defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. as 49ers players who have gotten season ending injuries this training camp.
Comments / 0