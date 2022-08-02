ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

KJCT8

Summer’s encore brings more heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Scenes from the 51st Mountain Fair

Everyone is a winner when it comes to Mountain Fair. That said, there are winners among the winners, including fly casting champions Matt Koenlsheck, Nate Biro and Jerry Alcorta. Former trustee Heather Henry won the women’s wood splitting competition and Jared Shimp took the cake as men’s top wood splitter.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
NEW CASTLE, CO

